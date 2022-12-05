PITTSBURGH – Pitt will have a new starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Pittsburgh native and Pine-Richland graduate Phil Jurkovec is transferring to Pitt while Kedon Slovis is headed to the transfer portal.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report to the news on Monday.
Jurkovec has one year of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal after spending the last three years at Boston College, where he spent his first two years playing under offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., who left Chestnut Hill for Pitt in January.
“I’m thankful to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Cignetti and the University of Pittsburgh for allowing me the opportunity to come home and compete,” Jurkovec told ESPN.
Prior to his stint at Boston College, Jurkovec spent two years at Notre Dame out of high school.
Jurkovec had a solid 2020 campaign at Boston College, completing 61 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 3 touchdowns that year.
Jurkovec’s past two seasons have been marred by injuries that forced him to miss a total of 10 starts. He finished his Boston College career completing 59 percent of his passes while throwing for 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for nine touchdowns in his 24 starts with the Eagles.
Slovis’ time at Pitt didn’t live up to expectations of the team, the coaches, and the fans. While the run game put up big numbers led by Israel Abanikanda’s dominance on the ground, the passing offense often struggled to find a rhythm as Slovis adjusted to a new system.
The Scottsdale, Arizona native was knocked out of Pitt’s Week 2 game against Tennessee after being strip sacked with seconds remaining in the first half, suffering a reported concussion. Coach Pat Narduzzi held Slovis out of the next week’s game against Western Michigan following the injury.
During his time with the Panthers, Slovis started 11 games. He completed 58 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
Slovis transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2022 season after spending the previous three years at Southern California, where he started 26 games for the Trojans.
With Slovis on his way out, Pitt will turn to another signal caller to start in the Sun Bowl against UCLA on Dec. 30. The Panthers have three scholarship quarterbacks remaining on the roster — redshirt senior Nick Patti, redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell, and redshirt senior Derek Kyler.
Patti has started two games during his career at Pitt, with one start coming in last year’s Peach Bowl against Michigan State.
Yarnell made one start this season against Western Michigan after both Slovis and Patti were injured against Tennessee a week earlier. He completed 9-of-12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 34-13 victory.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers.
