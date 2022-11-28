EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night.
Pitt shot 14 for 22 (63.6%) from beyond the arc.
The Panthers made just two field goals in the first seven minutes before warming up with Nick Sibande, Hinson and Nelly Cummings each knocking down a pair of shots from long range for a 37-28 lead into half. Pitt pushed the lead throughout the second half, and a Nate Santos 3 with 2:11 made it 87-55.
Greg Elliott made 3 of 4 from 3 and all five foul shots for points and Cummings shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 17 points with six assists for Pitt (5-3). Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven assists and Sibande added 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting from long range.
Chase Audige scored 14 points and Boo Buie added 10 points and five assists for Northwestern (5-2).
UP NEXT
Pitt: Opens ACC play Friday at NC State.
Northwestern: Opens Big Ten play Sunday at No. 20 Michigan State.
––––––
PITT 87, NORTHWESTERN 58
PITT (5-3)
Hugley 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 5-11 4-5 14, Cummings 6-8 2-2 17, Elliott 5-8 5-5 18, Hinson 4-8 8-11 20, Sibande 3-7 2-2 11, Federiko 1-1 0-2 2, J.Diaz Graham 0-3 0-0 0, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-5 0-0 3, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 21-27 87.
NORTHWESTERN (5-2)
Beran 3-6 0-0 8, Verhoeven 0-1 0-0 0, Audige 5-13 1-2 14, Berry 2-10 2-2 7, Buie 4-10 0-0 10, Barnhizer 2-7 2-4 7, Martinelli 3-7 0-0 7, Nicholson 1-3 1-4 3, Hunger 1-4 0-1 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 6-13 58.
Halftime–Pitt 37-28. 3-Point Goals–Pitt 14-22 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1), Northwestern 10-32 (Audige 3-7, Beran 2-3, Buie 2-8, Martinelli 1-2, Barnhizer 1-3, Berry 1-8, Hunger 0-1). Fouled Out–Audige. Rebounds–Pitt 39 (Hinson, Federiko 7), Northwestern 28 (Berry 5). Assists–Pitt 22 (Burton 7), Northwestern 15 (Buie 5). Total Fouls–Pitt 16, Northwestern 19.
