PITTSBURGH – A furious comeback by Pitt fell short as Cincinnati topped the Panthers, 27-21, at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night.
The Panthers trailed 27-7 entering the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns over the first 3:07 of the frame. They got the ball back twice – including once after cornerback Marquis Williams picked off Cincinnati quarterback Emory Jones with under six minutes remaining, but failed to capitalize both times, punting once and turning the ball over on downs with 4:10 remaining.
Pitt had just one timeout left, so the Bearcats needed just two first downs in order to run out the clock.
“Obviously not happy with the performance out there today,” coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game. “I thought we played a better second half. But we didn't make enough plays.
“The game of football is opportunities, and we had opportunities out there. We didn't make a play.”
There wasn’t much Pitt did well in the loss to Cincinnati despite the late comeback.
The offense failed to find a rhythm in the first half as quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed just four passes over the first 30 minutes, and finished 10 of 32 for 179 yards. While he threw three touchdown passes – including two in the fourth quarter to Konata Mumpfield and Gavin Bartholomew – it was simply too little, too late.
Jurkovec’s missed throws frustrated the crowd and boos rained down from the Pitt faithful several times on Saturday night. The quarterback didn’t mince words when asked about being booed by the home crowd.
“I think if you’re (an adult) man booing in that stadium, then you gotta look at things yourself. I think that’s pathetic,” Jurkovec said. “But we didn’t play well enough. We’re gonna be better.”
While Jurkovec wasn’t sharp, he didn’t have a lot of help around him on offense as his receivers had several drops. Additionally, the offensive line allowed five sacks and the run game was held to just 83 yards.
Jurkovec owned a costly fumble he had early in the third quarter, after Pitt’s defense forced a punt on Cincinnati’s first drive of the second half. The fumble gave the Bearcats the ball at the Pitt 36 and they needed just four plays to punch it in the end zone to go up 27-7.
“Obviously the fumble was bad. Just bad ball security on my part,” Jurkovec said.
Narduzzi said the run game being held to under 100 yards was partially a function of Pitt playing from behind for the entirety of the second half, but he added that there’s no excuse for the sacks.
“There was too much pressure. Phil got sacked five times. That can't happen. When was the last time we won a game with five sacks on the quarterback,” Narduzzi said.
“We've got to shore up the protection.”
Left tackle Matt Goncalves is a captain and took responsibility for the issues up front.
“To have five sacks like that, I take a big burden on myself,” Goncalves said. “I think I can play a lot better.”
Jurkovec targeted wide receiver Bub Means 11 times but they failed to connect. Means was held without a catch.
“Bub was definitely targeted, and from my old receiver days, you expect those guys, whether it's an underthrown ball or not a great ball, doesn't matter,” Narduzzi said. “You get a chance to make a catch, you've got to make a catch, and there were some drops out there. There was drops, period, and again, it's not on one guy ever.”
Like the offense, the defense simply showed up too late in the game. While the defense tightened up in the second half, the unit allowed 180 rushing yards in the first half.
“We like to stop the run. We didn't do that,” Narduzzi said. “We didn't react, and we didn't do a good enough job coaching to get (the run game) stopped.”
Cincinnati finished with 216 yards on the ground, something linebacker Shayne Simon said was disappointing.
“That’s always unacceptable,” Simon said. “Our defense is built to stop the run and I think whenever you give up that many yards, it’s bad. It’s not close to the standard, not close to what we want to do on defense.
“That’s always a bad look, for sure.”
The Panthers will have to turn it around in a hurry as they’ll play their first road game of the year against their biggest rivals when they travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia next Saturday night.
Simon says the team is ready to put the Cincinnati loss behind it and start preparing for the Mountaineers.
“Everybody’s ready to move on. Ready to push forward,” Simon said. “We have to take the loss in, make sure we’re ready for next week’s game at West Virginia. It’s a big-time game, a rivalry game, so we gotta get focused for that.”
------
CINCINNATI 27, PITT 21
Cincinnati 10 10 7 0 — 27
Pittsburgh 7 0 0 14 — 21
1st Quarter
CIN-Singletary 12 pass from E.Jones (C.Brown kick), 13:06.
CIN-FG C.Brown 22, 8:57.
PITT-Mumpfield 5 pass from Jurkovec (Sauls kick), 4:17.
2nd Quarter
CIN-Kiner 7 run (C.Brown kick), 13:20.
CIN-FG C.Brown 47, :05.
3rd Quarter
CIN-B.Smith 21 pass from E.Jones (C.Brown kick), 9:17.
4th Quarter
PITT-Mumpfield 9 pass from Jurkovec (Sauls kick), 14:48.
PITT-Bartholomew 16 pass from Jurkovec (Sauls kick), 11:53.
TEAM STATS
CIN PITT
First downs 20 18
Total Net Yards 371 262
Rushes-yards 42-216 29-83
Passing 155 179
Punt Returns 2-5 2-8
Kickoff Returns 1-15 2-28
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 19-27-1 10-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 5-38
Punts 5-39.6 5-47.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-90 5-35
Time of Possession 34:31 25:17
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Cincinnati: Kiner 20-153, Turner 2-22, E.Jones 11-17, Wiggins 1-13, M.Montgomery 3-7, R.Montgomery 3-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2). Pitt: Flemister 6-38, Carter 6-25, Hammond 6-21, Jurkovec 10-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING-Cincinnati: E.Jones 18-26-1-125, B.Smith 1-1-0-30. Pitt: Jurkovec 10-32-0-179.
RECEIVING-Cincinnati: B.Smith 5-59, Singletary 4-24, Wiggins 3-52, Metayer 2-7, Kiner 2-2, Henderson 1-10, Turner 1-1, R.Montgomery 1-0. Pitt: Mumpfield 4-53, Bartholomew 3-80, Reynolds 2-36, Ke.Johnson 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Pitt: Sauls 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.