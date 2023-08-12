PITTSBURGH – One of the major challenges for Pitt’s offense this season will be replacing the production of Israel Abanikanda at running back.
Abanikanda led the country in scoring in 2022, but Pitt still has a stable of running backs with experience to lean on as Rodney Hammond Jr., C’Bo Flemister and Daniel Carter all return from the 2022 squad.
The team also added Louisiana State transfer and Gateway High School graduate Derrick Davis, who began the 2022 season with the Tigers at safety before being moved to the backfield late in the year.
“Rodney, C’Bo and Daniel, they are really good players,” Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. said. “They have good vision. They have good balance, body control. I feel very comfortable with those three. Derrick Davis is getting better every single day.”
Running backs coach Andre Powell says he’s confident that the running game won’t suffer without Abanikanda, but says the offense may utilize more of a running back-by-committee approach this season.
“It may not be one guy that rushed for however many yards (Abanikanda) rushed for and however many touchdowns, but collectively we think the running game will be productive,” Powell said.
Hammond will almost certainly see an increased number of carries this season. Hammond finished 2022 as the team’s second-leading rusher despite missing five consecutive games after sustaining an injury in the opener against West Virginia.
While Abanikanda’s game was predicated on speed, Hammond has earned a reputation for being a guy opposing defenses just can’t bring down. Prior to his injury against the Mountaineers, he muscled his way to the end zone twice, breaking tackles each time.
“When I get the ball, I’m running to not get tackled,” Hammond said. “I want to score every time. I’m not running to get three yards. I want touchdowns. That’s really my mindset.”
While Hammond says he’d like to be the guy to carry the ball 20-25 times a game, he also added he’ll do whatever the team needs him to do and he’s more concerned about the team winning than any individual statistic.
“If I’m going to get the ball five times and we’re going to go beat somebody by 20 points, I don’t care,” Hammond said. “We won, that’s all I want. I could go run for 500 yards, but if we lose, that’s not a good day.”
Missing time with injury in 2022 has only motivated Hammond even more for the upcoming season.
“I feel like I left something on the field that I’m going to finish this year,” Hammond said.
Flemister transferred to Pitt from Notre Dame ahead of the 2022 season and saw more carries as the year went on. Flemister’s best effort came in the regular-season finale in Miami, when he rushed seven times for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Flemister says despite losing New York Jets fifth-round pick Abanikanda, he thinks the running game will still excel this season, but the offense may have a greater split of runs and passes.
“I don’t really see there being a drop off at all, honestly,” Flemister said. “As an offense, we’re probably going to have a more balanced attack.”
Carter was a four-star running back in high school, but has played primarily fullback during his time with the Panthers. He expects to play both fullback and running back this year after shedding some weight in the offseason.
“I definitely slimmed down some. I lost 20 pounds,” Carter said. “Me losing 20 pounds, I feel like that put me in a better position to carry the ball more this year. I feel like I’ll be in more of an elevated role.”
Scholarship RBs on Pitt’s roster: Daniel Carter (redshirt senior), C’Bo Flemister (super senior), Rodney Hammond (junior), Derrick Davis (junior), TJ Harvison (freshman), Montravius Lloyd (freshman).
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
