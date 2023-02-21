PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Virginia Tech in a big way, as the Panthers secured their first 20-win season since 2015-16 Tuesday night when the hosts defeated Georgia Tech 76-68 at Petersen Events Center.
The win improved the Panthers’ ACC record to 13-4, behind only Virginia (13-3) and Miami (14-4) in the conference standings.
Pitt’s 3-point shooting looked back to form as the Panthers made nine treys and shot 38% from beyond the arc. On Saturday, Pitt made a season-worst three triples and 16.7% shooting against the Hokies over the weekend.
“Big, big time win for us to get up off the mat after losing at Virginia Tech on Saturday,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game.
Getting to win No. 20 has been a long time coming for fifth-year coach Capel, whose Pitt teams had managed just six ACC wins in each of the past three seasons and hadn’t won more than 16 games in a single season during his tenure.
“I knew this would be a tough game,” Capel said. “Coming into this game, I thought Georgia Tech was playing as well as anyone in our league. They’d won three out of their last four.
“I thought we showed a toughness, a grit, and I’m really, really proud of that. We were down four with 12 minutes left and then we were able to rally.”
The Yellow Jackets (11-17, 3-14) gave Pitt all it could handle as Georgia Tech led at the midway point of the second half after the two teams went back and forth beginning late in the first half.
The key sequence that turned things around for Pitt came when Federiko Federiko’s dunk gave Pitt a 53-52 lead with 9:09 remaining and Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly missed his subsequent shot. Nike Sibande grabbed the rebound after Kelly’s miss, dashed down the court and drove to the basket, finishing with a finger roll lay-in to put the Panthers up by three and forcing Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner to call a timeout.
Sibande’s play gave Pitt momentum, got the Oakland Zoo student section fired up and the crowd at the Petersen Events Center got – and stayed – loud.
The Panthers wouldn’t trail again.
Nelly Cummings led the way for Pitt, scoring 22 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including three made 3-pointers. Cummings added six rebounds and seven assists. Cummings was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, with six coming in the final 2½ minutes of play.
The Panthers finished the night 17 of 18 from the foul line and scored 8 of their final 11 points on free throws in the final minutes of the game.
Blake Hinson bounced back after a rough game against Virginia Tech over the weekend in which he scored only four points. Hinson notched 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting against Georgia Tech and was 5-of-9 from 3-point range. Federiko added 14 points – including going a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line – and seven rebounds. Jamarius Burton added 12 points.
“(Cummings and Federiko) did an unbelievable job on the foul line,” Capel said.
Kelly posted a career-high 24 points and six made 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets. Kyle Sturdivant added 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Ja’Von Franklin netted 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and led Georgia Tech with eight rebounds. Guard Lance Terry, who had averaged 14 points per game over Georgia Tech’s past five contests, picked up his fourth foul with 7:28 remaining in the first half, which sent him to the bench. Terry did not score and fouled out with 5:03 left in the game.
Pitt alum and current Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was on hand to watch the victory, visiting campus for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.
The Panthers will wrap up their home schedule at 5 p.m. Saturday when they host Syracuse.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
––––––
PITT 76, GEORGIA TECH 68
GEORGIA TECH (11-16)
Franklin 6-7 3-4 15, Coleman 1-6 0-0 3, Kelly 8-17 2-2 24, Sturdivant 7-13 0-0 16, Terry 0-4 0-0 0, Moore 4-8 2-4 10. Totals 26-55 7-10 68.
PITT (19-8)
Federiko 3-5 8-8 14, Burton 5-11 2-2 12, Cummings 6-12 7-7 22, Elliott 2-6 2-3 7, Hinson 7-13 0-0 19, Sibande 1-2 0-0 2, G.Diaz Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 19-20 76.
Halftime–Pitt 33-32. 3-Point Goals–Georgia Tech 9-28 (Kelly 6-13, Sturdivant 2-6, Coleman 1-5, Moore 0-2, Terry 0-2), Pitt 9-24 (Hinson 5-9, Cummings 3-9, Elliott 1-4, Burton 0-1, Sibande 0-1). Fouled Out–Terry, Federiko. Rebounds–Georgia Tech 24 (Franklin 8), Pitt 30 (Federiko 7). Assists–Georgia Tech 13 (Sturdivant 5), Pitt 14 (Cummings 7). Total Fouls–Georgia Tech 17, Pitt 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.