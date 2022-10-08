Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of Saturday's game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

 AP

PITTSBURGH – Israel Abanikanda ran over, around, and through – mostly through – the Virginia Tech defense, on his way to breaking Pitt records as the Panthers took down the Hokies 45-29 on homecoming weekend at Acrisure Stadium.

Abanikanda rushed for 320 yards on 36 carries, breaking the previous record of 303 yards in a single game which was set by Pitt legend Tony Dorsett against Notre Dame in 1975.

The junior running back's six touchdowns also matched a 112-year-old record set by Norman Bill Bud against Ohio in 1910.

Abanikanda’s final rushing touchdown came on first down, when he burst through the middle and ran along the right hashmarks for an 80-yard score with just under 8 minutes remaining in the game. The touchdown gave Pitt a 45-29 lead and seemed to deflate the Virginia Tech defense.

Not bad for a guy who spent the second half of last week’s game against Georgia Tech with his right arm in a sling on the Pitt sideline after not returning to the field after halftime.

Abanikanda scored every touchdown for the Panthers as 211 yards came during the second half. In addition to his 80-yard rush in the fourth quarter, Abanikanda had scores of 38, 17, 29, 5, and 10 yards. 

Pitt’s record is now 4-2 and 1-1 in the ACC. The Panthers have next week off before traveling to Louisville on Oct. 22.

------

PITT 45, VIRGINIA TECH 29

Virginia Tech 6 10 7 6 — 29

Pittsburgh 7 10 14 14 — 45

1st Quarter

PITT-Abanikanda 38 run (Sauls kick), 3:53.

VT-Thomas 5 run (kick failed), 2:50.

2nd Quarter

VT-FG Ross 18, 11:59.

VT-K.King 19 run (Ross kick), 10:45.

PITT-Abanikanda 17 run (Sauls kick), 7:14.

PITT-FG Sauls 45, 4:11.

3rd Quarter

PITT-Abanikanda 29 run (Sauls kick), 9:54.

PITT-Abanikanda 5 run (Sauls kick), 6:48.

VT-Lofton 43 pass from Wells (Ross kick), :30.

4th Quarter

VT-Ny.Johnson 15 punt return (pass failed), 13:25.

PITT-Abanikanda 10 run (Sauls kick), 10:40.

PITT-Abanikanda 80 run (Sauls kick), 7:56.

TEAM STATS

VT PITT

First downs 21 23

Total Net Yards 403 496

Rushes-yards 30-126 43-326

Passing 277 170

Punt Returns 5-17 1-0

Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-44

Interceptions Ret. 1--4 1-1

Comp-Att-Int 25-47-1 15-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 1-12

Punts 9-32.667 7-33.714

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yards 8-60 9-76

Time of Possession 27:29 32:11

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING-Virginia Tech: Thomas 15-84, King 5-26, Wells 9-15, Holston 1-1. Pitt: Abanikanda 36-320, Carter 1-11, Davis 4-3, Slovis 2-(minus 8).

PASSING-Virginia Tech: Wells 25-47-1-277. Pitt: Slovis 15-27-1-170.

RECEIVING-Virginia Tech: Smith 9-152, Dae.Wright 5-47, Thomas 5-14, Lofton 2-47, King 2-7, Blue 1-8, Black 1-2. Pitt: Bradley 5-66, Wayne 4-36, Bartholomew 3-41, Means 2-13, K.Johnson 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-Virginia Tech: Ross 36.

