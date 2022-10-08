PITT 45, VIRGINIA TECH 29
Virginia Tech 6 10 7 6 — 29
Pittsburgh 7 10 14 14 — 45
1st Quarter
PITT-Abanikanda 38 run (Sauls kick), 3:53.
VT-Thomas 5 run (kick failed), 2:50.
2nd Quarter
VT-FG Ross 18, 11:59.
VT-K.King 19 run (Ross kick), 10:45.
PITT-Abanikanda 17 run (Sauls kick), 7:14.
PITT-FG Sauls 45, 4:11.
3rd Quarter
PITT-Abanikanda 29 run (Sauls kick), 9:54.
PITT-Abanikanda 5 run (Sauls kick), 6:48.
VT-Lofton 43 pass from Wells (Ross kick), :30.
4th Quarter
VT-Ny.Johnson 15 punt return (pass failed), 13:25.
PITT-Abanikanda 10 run (Sauls kick), 10:40.
PITT-Abanikanda 80 run (Sauls kick), 7:56.
TEAM STATS
VT PITT
First downs 21 23
Total Net Yards 403 496
Rushes-yards 30-126 43-326
Passing 277 170
Punt Returns 5-17 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-44
Interceptions Ret. 1--4 1-1
Comp-Att-Int 25-47-1 15-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-20 1-12
Punts 9-32.667 7-33.714
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-60 9-76
Time of Possession 27:29 32:11
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Virginia Tech: Thomas 15-84, King 5-26, Wells 9-15, Holston 1-1. Pitt: Abanikanda 36-320, Carter 1-11, Davis 4-3, Slovis 2-(minus 8).
PASSING-Virginia Tech: Wells 25-47-1-277. Pitt: Slovis 15-27-1-170.
RECEIVING-Virginia Tech: Smith 9-152, Dae.Wright 5-47, Thomas 5-14, Lofton 2-47, King 2-7, Blue 1-8, Black 1-2. Pitt: Bradley 5-66, Wayne 4-36, Bartholomew 3-41, Means 2-13, K.Johnson 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Virginia Tech: Ross 36.
