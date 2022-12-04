The Pitt football team is headed back to El Paso, Texas, as the Panthers accepted an invite to the Sun Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
Pitt will face No. 18 UCLA on Dec. 30 with kickoff set for 2 p.m. It will be the second time in five seasons that the Panthers will take part in the Sun Bowl. Pitt lost to Stanford 14-13 in the 2018 game.
It will be the first time the Panthers and Bruins will meet in 50 years. Pitt and UCLA previously faced off at Pitt Stadium on Sept. 16, 1972, with UCLA coming away with a 38-28 victory.
The two head coaches, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and UCLA’s Chip Kelly, have faced each other more recently than their respective schools have. The two were assistants in the Atlantic 10 in the late 1990s. Narduzzi coached linebackers before being named defensive coordinator at his alma mater of Rhode Island, while Kelly was the offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator at his alma mater of New Hampshire.
“This is a little different level here in the Sun Bowl, but it should be an exciting game,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi and Kelly faced off as coordinators just once, in 1999. New Hampshire defeated Rhode Island 37-14.
Narduzzi didn’t recall much about the game, but revealed another Pittsburgh connection as his Rhode Island defense was tasked with facing New Hampshire fullback Dan Kreider, who went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2000-07.
“I remember them having a great fullback, in the Kreider kid who ended up playing with the Steelers,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi says he and his family are excited about making another trip to El Paso.
“It’s a top-notch bowl game,” Narduzzi said. “The hospitality is incredible. We love El Paso. We had a great time when we were down there last time.”
Narduzzi praised the game-day atmosphere during the 2018 Sun Bowl and also had a few other fond memories of the week leading up to the game.
“The steak dinner we had was incredible,” Narduzzi said. “The dinner we had with the troops, the servicemen that protect this country, was outstanding as well.”
Narduzzi said he thinks the Panthers will be amped up about playing a top 20 team.
“I just think the fact that they’re ranked is something our guys will get excited about,” Narduzzi said.
It remains to be seen who will be playing quarterback for either team on Dec. 30.
UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson said following the Bruins’ last game on Nov. 25 that his bowl status is “to be determined.”
As for Pitt, rumors have swirled in recent days that quarterback Kedon Slovis will enter the transfer portal. If Slovis does play in the Sun Bowl, it will be his third time playing against the Bruins. Slovis started two games against UCLA in 2019 and 2020 when he was the starting quarterback for Southern California. The Trojans were 2-0 in Slovis’ two starts against their cross-town rival. Slovis threw for a combined 859 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in those two contests.
If Slovis does not play, senior Nick Patti would likely see his second bowl start in two years. Patti started in the 2021 Peach Bowl after Kenny Pickett opted out. However, Patti suffered a broken collarbone early in the game and Pitt wound up losing 31-21.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
