Pitt redshirt senior Cole Matthews, former Reynolds High standout, captured his second straight ACC title on Sunday night at the ACC Wrestling Championship at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C.
Matthews defeated NC State’s Ryan Jack for the second straight season in the 141-pound finals.
Matthews had a bye into the semifinals, where he earned a 6-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Tom Crook. He beat Jack, 2-1, in the championship match.
Matthews won his first-ever ACC title last season with a 3-2 decision over Jack.
The Pitt wrestling team, who earned a share of the ACC dual regular season title, sent 10 individuals overall to the ACC Championships. Four were No. 1 seeds — Matthews, Micky Phillippi (133), Holden Heller (165), and Nino Bonaccorsi (197).
Matthews earned his first NCAA All-America podium finish at the NCAA Championships in Detroit last year. He advanced to the semifinals and ended up placing fifth.
Matthews went 130-13 during his career at Reynolds High School. He won a PIAA championship as a freshman in 2015, finished third in 2016, and was runner-up in 2017.
