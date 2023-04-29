PITTSBURGH - Point Park University golf head coach Gabe Bubon has signed his first big recruit since returning to campus to take over the program again. Troy Loughry, a junior college First-Team All-American has signed with the Pioneers men's team.
Loughry, a graduate of Grove City High School, is finishing up his second year at Butler Country Community College. Last season, he was an NJCAA All-American finishing fifth in the country.
"Troy is a big-time addition to the program," said Bubon. "He has proven he is an elite player after earning First-Team All-American as a freshman. We expect big things from Troy on and off the course."
Loughry still has two years of college eligibility left after transferring over from the juinior-college level. He is currently having another strong season as a sophomore. Loughry won the individual conference championship two straight years. Loughry was also a member of the Butler Country CC men's basketball team that advanced to the national tournament.
Coach Bubon was brought back in December 2022 as Point Park men's and women's golf head coach. He was previously the head coach from 2009-18 when he led Point Park to five men's golf conference championships and a combined five trips to the NAIA national tournament in mens' and women's golf.
