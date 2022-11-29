STATE COLLEGE — Penn State was well-represented during the Big Ten’s reveal of its all-conference defensive and special teams selections.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. headlined Penn State’s All-Big Ten selections on Tuesday as he garnered unanimous first-team All-Big Ten accolades from conference coaches and select media members.
The third-year starter accumulated 11 pass breakups this season, which places him 21st nationally. Porter registered six pass breakups in the season-opening win at Purdue in late August to etch a new Penn State record. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a 42.3 completion percentage this season when throwing to Porter’s zone on the field. Porter is also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik (best defensive player) and Jim Thorpe (top defensive back) awards.
Second-team All-Big Ten coaches/media selections included linebacker Abdul Carter (media), defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (coaches) and kick returner Nicholas Singleton (media). Carter made a splash during a freshman season in which he’s made six starts. His five sacks this season rank tops among all freshmen in the FBS, and he ranks second on the Nittany Lions’ defense with 48 total tackles. Carter was voted a third-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches.
Mustipher returned to Penn State’s lineup this season after missing half of 2021 with an injury. The two-time Nittany Lions team captain complied 34 total tackles. Conference media members voted Mustipher as a third-team selection.
Singleton, a freshman running back, shined as a kick returner. He scored on a 100-yard kick return against Rutgers, becoming the first Penn State player to do so since 2020 (Lamont Wade). He averaged 25.8 yards per return during the regular season. Conference coaches tabbed Singleton as an honorable mention selection.
Coaches and media members voted safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Kalen King third-team selections.
Brown paces the Nittany Lions’ defense in tackles (66) and interceptions (three). He also forced two fumbles and was credited with five quarterback hurries this season. Brown scored defensively against Rutgers after returning a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown.
King’s 18 pass deflections are tied for an FBS-best. He recorded two interceptions this season, including one in last week’s regular-season finale against Michigan State. In addition, King has been responsible for a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 27 tackles.
Defensive end Adisa Isaac – who also returned from an injury suffered in 2021 – received recognition as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches. In addition, media members voted Isaac an honorable mention player. Isaac’s nine tackles for a loss leads all Nittany Lion defensive linemen. His four sacks this season rank second on the defense. He’s accumulated 23 tackles.
Long-snapper Chris Stoll, a team captain, was Penn State’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Curtis Jacobs (linebacker), Chop Robinson (defensive end), Johnny Dixon (cornerback), Nick Tarburton (defensive end), Barney Amor (punter) and Jake Pinegar (kicker) were named honorable mention selections by conference coaches and media members.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.