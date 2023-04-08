STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s men’s basketball program isn’t exclusive in having many players enter the NCAA transfer portal during an offseason featuring a coaching change.
Virginia Commonwealth University’s roster is also in flux following former coach Mike Rhoades’ introduction as the Nittany Lions’ new leader. Rhoades was officially announced in his new role last Thursday.
A priority for Rhoades – who coached VCU for six seasons – will be to replenish a Penn State roster that has lost five players to the portal since the season ended on March 18.
The program has lost Dallion Johnson, Caleb Dorsey, Evan Mahaffey, Jameel Brown and Kebba Njie. Earlier this week, Njie became the most recent player to hit the portal. The 6-foot-10, 237-pound freshman started 26 games and 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season.
Rhoades’ path to rebuilding the roster will undoubtedly include onboarding some of his old players while also scouring portal talent he feels meshes with his vision for his first year in State College.
Here is a pair of former VCU Rams that could end up on Penn State’s roster for the 2023-24 season.
ADRIAN BALDWIN
GUARD
Baldwin lit up the Atlantic 10 during a junior campaign at VCU in which he averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game under Rhoades. The third-year player garnered A10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season.
Baldwin’s 5.8 assists per contest ranked 15th nationally. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Baltimore, Maryland, native has two years of remaining eligibility.
Baldwin has started 80 games during his career and arrived at VCU as a four-star ESPN- and Rivals-ranked prospect. He entered the portal the same day Rhoades held his introductory press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State surged during its NCAA Tournament run in large part due to the contributions of senior All-American Jalen Pickett, a former Siena transfer. Pickett was named MAAC Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
While production like Pickett’s won’t simply be duplicated, the addition of Baldwin could infuse a hefty dose of veteran talent, similar to the impact Pickett had with with the program under former coach Micah Shrewsberry.
JALEN DeLOACH
FORWARD
Another VCU transfer portal entrant, DeLoach, could infuse Penn State’s roster with welcomed height. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore was named a third-team All-Atlantic 10 selection following his second season with the Rams.
He started all but two games this past season and recorded 9.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per outing. DeLoach’s 234 rebounds and 47 blocks ranked tops among VCU players. The Savannah, Georgia, native has accumulated 33 stars and has played in 65 games at the collegiate level.
DeLoach teased his top six possible transfer destinations in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, which, including Penn State, also featured another Big Ten program in Indiana.
“I played for coach Rhoades and he’s the reason why I came to VCU. Penn State is definitely one of my top choices right now. They’re a great option,” DeLoach told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Dushawn London in an interview this week.
