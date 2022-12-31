PITTSBURGH (7-8) at BALTIMORE (10-5)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Ravens by 2 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 8-6-1; Ravens 7-8.
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 32-25.
LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14 on Dec. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
LAST WEEK: Steelers beat Raiders 13-10; Ravens beat Falcons 17-9.
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (18), PASS (24), SCORING (29)
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (6), PASS (23), SCORING (13)
RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (2), PASS (28), SCORING (15)
RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (3), PASS (24), SCORING (3)
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers plus-2; Ravens plus-8.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie QB Kenny Pickett missed most of the first meeting of the season between the longtime AFC North rivals after sustaining a concussion in the first quarter. Pickett returned last week against the Raiders, guiding the Steelers on a late 76-yard touchdown drive that allowed them to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Patrick Queen. The Ravens defense took off when they acquired Roquan Smith in a trade with Chicago, but Queen, their other standout inside linebacker, is having a fine season as well. He has already set career highs in tackles (106), sacks (five) and interceptions (two).
KEY MATCHUP: Baltimore's offensive line vs. Pittsburgh's defensive front. The Steelers have been solid against the run this season, and with quarterback Lamar Jackson out the past few weeks, the running game has become even more important to the Ravens. If the Steelers can win the line of scrimmage, Baltimore's offense won't have many good options.
KEY INJURIES: Pittsburgh S Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) could return after sitting out against Las Vegas. ... CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) returned to practice this week and could return from injured reserve. ... Pittsburgh placed special teams ace Marcus Allen on IR with a biceps injury. ... Jackson (knee) has missed the past three games for Baltimore, and with the Ravens already assured a playoff spot, there's less reason to rush him back. ... Baltimore DE Calais Campbell (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (calf) missed last weekend's game.
SERIES NOTES: The Ravens ended a four-game losing streak to Pittsburgh three weeks ago thanks in large part to intercepting Steelers backup QB Mitch Trubisky three times, all in Baltimore territory. ... Pittsburgh has won two straight in Baltimore, including a 16-13 overtime victory in Week 18 that helped the Steelers sneak into the playoffs last season. ... Expect another tight game. Seven of the past eight meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer.
STATS AND STUFF: The Steelers need to win out and get some serious help to make the playoffs. A win by Miami earlier Sunday would eliminate Pittsburgh from contention. ... Pittsburgh has won five of seven since a 2-6 start, but still needs to beat Baltimore and Cleveland in Week 18 to avoid the first losing season in coach Mike Tomlin's 16 seasons. ... Pittsburgh's run defense has responded after getting gashed by the Ravens on Dec. 11. Pittsburgh gave up 215 yards on the ground in the loss even though Baltimore was without Lamar Jackson and backup QB Tyler Huntley left in the second half, forcing the Ravens to turn to undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown. The Steelers allowed just 21 yards rushing in a win over Carolina and limited the Raiders to 58 yards last week. ... This will be the 33rd meeting (including playoffs) between Tomlin and Baltimore's John Harbaugh. Only Curly Lambeau and George Halas (49) had more head-to-head matchups. ... This is the 10th meeting between the Ravens and Steelers on Sunday Night since 2006, the most of any teams in the AFC ... Pittsburgh is 30-27 on Sunday night, including 16-17 on the road. ... Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is still looking for his first touchdown of the season but has been a bigger contributor of late. Johnson has 26 receptions for 304 yards over Pittsburgh's past four games. ... The Ravens trail Cincinnati by one game atop the AFC North. A victory by Baltimore this weekend would ensure the division comes down to the Ravens-Bengals matchup in the final week. ... Baltimore has won seven of its past nine games. ... The Ravens are 19-2 at home in prime time under Harbaugh. ... Baltimore has had multiple sacks in 11 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... The Ravens are one of four teams in the NFL — along with the Rams, Vikings and 49ers — who haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. ... Baltimore has outrushed its opponents in 14 consecutive games, the most since the 2015-16 Carolina Panthers did it in 15 straight. ... The Ravens have scored 17 or fewer points in five of their past six games, and they've allowed 14 or fewer in six of their past seven.
FANTASY TIP: If you're still playing a meaningful fantasy game at this point in the season, congratulations! You probably didn't reach this point by relying too much on the Baltimore or Pittsburgh offense, but the Ravens defense forced three turnovers in the previous meeting with the Steelers and has been opportunistic all season.
CLEVELAND (6-9) at WASHINGTON (7-7-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Commanders by 1½
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 7-8; Commanders 7-7-1
SERIES RECORD: Browns lead 34-12-1
LAST MEETING: Browns beat Commanders 34-20 on Sept. 27, 2020, at Cleveland.
LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Saints 17-10; Commanders lost to 49ers 37-20.
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (5), PASS (22), SCORING (14)
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (25), PASS (18), SCORING (21)
COMMANDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (19), SCORING (24)
COMMANDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (13), PASS (7), SCORING (12)
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-3; Commanders minus-3
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Myles Garrett was benched for the start of last week's loss by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation. It wasn't a good look for the Pro Bowler or the Browns. Garrett needs three sacks in the final two games to break his single-season team record of 16.
COMMANDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Carson Wentz gets his first start since Oct. 13 at Chicago, when he broke the ring ringer on his right, throwing hand and underwent surgery. Coach Ron Rivera picked Wentz to start over Taylor Heinicke in part because the 29-year-old veteran has a stronger arm and is more polished in running an NFL offense. He needs to avoid ill-advised throws that turn into interceptions and three-and-outs to justify that belief.
KEY MATCHUP: Browns CB Denzel Ward vs. Commanders WR Terry McLaurin. Defenses facing Washington have to choose between doubling McLaurin and daring others to make plays or letting the No. 1 wide receiver catch a bunch of 50/50 balls. Cleveland also needs to pay attention to rookie WR Jahan Dotson, who leads the Commanders with seven touchdown catches.
KEY INJURIES: Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney is back after missing one game with a concussion. ... Browns starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. missed practice time this week with a back issue. ... Commanders RB Antonio Gibson is dealing with foot and knee injuries that could sideline him. ... S Kam Curl could return after missing the 49ers game with an ankle injury.
SERIES NOTES: Cleveland has dominated overall, but Washington is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings. ... The Browns are 16-5-1 in Washington. ... The previous time the teams played, Baker Mayfield and the late Dwayne Haskins were the team's respective quarterbacks. ... The Commanders are 0-2-1 in their past three games. ... Washington can clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay. It can also get eliminated with a loss and wins by the Lions and Packers.
STATS AND STUFF: No longer in the playoff chase, the Browns are embracing the spoiler role these next two weeks against the Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers. ... Cleveland needs to win out to match its record from last season. ... Cleveland has had just three winning seasons since 1999. ... The game-time temperature Sunday is expected to be more than 50 degrees warmer for the Browns than a week ago, when they played in the coldest regular-season game (6 degrees Fahrenheit, -14C at kickoff) in their history. ... QB Deshaun Watson will make his fifth start since returning from an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson is 2-2 as a starter so far with 703 yards passing, two touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Browns Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb is third in the NFL with 1,344 yards and first with 450 yards in the fourth quarter. He has 12 rushing TDs, matching his career high. Chubb had 108 yards rushing and two TDs against Washington in 2020. ... Browns WR Amari Cooper leads the team with 1,004 yards receiving and 73 receptions. ... Wentz was 12 of 16 for 123 yards passing and a TD in relief of Heinicke last week at San Francisco. ... Rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. has rushed for 710 yards and two TDs in 11 games since returning from being shot twice in an attempted armed robbery. ... McLaurin had 77 yards receiving and his fourth TD catch of the season last week. He and Minnesota's Justin Jefferson are the only NFC receivers with 70-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards receiving in each of the past three seasons. ... Dotson's seven TD catches are a team high and most among rookies around the league. ... WR Curtis Samuel caught Wentz's TD pass against San Francisco. ... Heinicke is expected to back up Wentz after getting banged up in the 49ers game. ... DT Daron Payne leads Washington with 9½ sacks. ... Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen is tied for third in the NFL with a career-best 16 tackles for loss. ... DE Chase Young is on track to play his second game back from a torn ACL in his right knee. He had a pass defensed and two tackles in his season debut.
FANTASY TIP: With Gibson either absent or not 100%, Robinson could get 20-plus carries and make a dent against one of the weakest run defenses in the NFL.
