Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1.
The rebound hopefully began on Thursday night when Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0).
The Chiefs were 4 1/2-point favorites in their home opener, according to FanDuel SportsBook. ... CHIEFS, 27-26.
Chicago (+9 1/2) at Green Bay — For the second straight season, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers opened with a thud. The Bears are flying high after an upset over San Francisco. Rodgers is 22-5 vs. Chicago. He’ll get Green Bay back on track in a prime-time matchup Sunday night. ... BEST BET: PACKERS 27-13.
Minnesota (+1 1/2) at Philadelphia — Justin Jefferson shows Eagles fans up close what they’re missing on Monday night with Jalen Reagor, who was drafted ahead of Jefferson by Philadelphia, returning punts for the Vikings. ... UPSET SPECIAL: VIKINGS, 27-23.
Washington (+1 1/2) at Detroit — The Lions nearly overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Philadelphia. They should fare better against the Commanders and former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. ... LIONS, 26-24.
New York Jets (+5 1/2) at Cleveland — The Browns are looking to start the season 2-0 with Jacoby Brissett filling in for the suspended Deshaun Watson. The Jets are aiming for their first win in September since 2018. ... BROWNS, 20-17.
Tampa Bay (-2 1/2) at New Orleans — The Buccaneers are 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season with Tom Brady, losing to Drew Brees twice, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Of course, Tampa Bay knocked off New Orleans in the 2020 playoffs en route to winning the Super Bowl. Time to get that first win in the regular season. ... BUCCANEERS, 24-18.
Carolina (+2 1/2) at New York Giants — Baker Mayfield fell short in his revenge game against the Browns. If the Panthers gave the ball to Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore more, Mayfield would’ve come out on top. He should this week. ... PANTHERS, 23-20.
New England (-1 1/2) at Pittsburgh — Coming off a poor effort in Miami, the Patriots are road favorites against a Steelers team that knocked off the reigning AFC champion Bengals on the road. Oddsmakers believe in Bill Belichick. So do we because T.J. Watt is hurt. ... PATRIOTS, 19-17.
Indianapolis (-4 1/2) at Jacksonville — Doug Pederson lost to Wentz in his first game as Jaguars coach. Now, he faces his former offensive coordinator who helped him lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory with Nick Foles. By the way, Foles joined Frank Reich as Matt Ryan’s backup in Indy. ... COLTS, 31-16.
Miami (+3 1/2) at Baltimore — Lamar Jackson struggled mightily in Miami in a Thursday night game last November. He’ll get rolling this time around. ... RAVENS, 24-20.
Atlanta (+10 1/2) at Los Angeles Rams — The defending Super Bowl champs have the right opponent to get back on the winning side after an embarrassing loss to Buffalo in the kickoff opener. ... RAMS, 34-13.
Seattle (+9 1/2) at San Francisco — The Seahawks get no respect from oddsmakers after spoiling Russell Wilson’s debut with the Broncos. The 49ers are trying to avoid an 0-2 start. ... 49ERS, 27-17.
Cincinnati (-7 1/2) at Dallas — Joe Burrow erases the taste of the worst game of his NFL career against a reeling Cowboys team missing Dak Prescott. ... BENGALS, 26-16.
Houston (+9 1/2) at Denver — Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett just needed one game to figure out putting the ball in Russell Wilson’s hands is a better recipe for success. ... BRONCOS, 31-17.
Arizona (+5 1/2) at Las Vegas — Derek Carr and the rest of the offense avoid the mistakes that plagued them in the opener. ... RAIDERS, 28-24.
Tennessee (+9 1/2) at Buffalo — Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills will have a tougher time dominating the Titans than they did in Week 1 vs. the Rams. ... BILLS, 30-23.
––––––
RECORD
Last Week: Straight up: 7-9. Against spread: 6-10.
Season: Straight up: 7-9. Against spread: 6-10.
Best Bet: Straight up: 0-1. Against spread: 0-1
Upset Special: Straight up: 0-1. Against spread: 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.