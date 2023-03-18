Penn State on Saturday morning won its second consecutive NCAA wrestling title and the program's 10th under 14-year head coach Cael Sanderson during the medal round of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Nittany Lions have won 10 national titles over the past 12 seasons.
Penn State leads the field at nationals with 127.5 points ahead of tonight's championship round. Five Nittany Lions will contend for individual titles: Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Levi Haines (157 pounds), Carter Starocci
(174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds).
Penn State netted four medalists during this afternoon's session.
Shayne Van Ness concluded his freshman season by placing place at 149 pounds. The All-American claimed a 7-2 decision over Arizona State's Kyle Parco during the third-place match to round out a 5-1 run during the three-day national tournament.
Beau Bartlett earned a 4-1 decision over Lachlan McNeil of North Carolina to finish third at 141 pounds. Bartlett also went 5-1 in Tulsa.
Max Dean, the 2022 national champion at 197 pounds, placed seventh with a 4-2 decision over Cornell's Jacob Cardenas. The All-American finished the tournament 5-2.
Under Sanderson, Penn State has now won national titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. The program's first national championship came in 1953 under Charlie Spiedel.
Tonight's championship round begins at 7 p.m. (ESPN).
