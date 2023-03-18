Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.