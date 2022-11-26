STATE COLLEGE - Penn State's KeAndre Lambert-Smith earned his spot on the roster for what he can do as a wide receiver, but on Saturday, he provided a glimpse of what he offers as a passer, too.
Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another as No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) closed out the regular season with a 35-16 win against Michigan State (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) during senior day at Beaver Stadium.
"I thought that was a big-time throw with somebody in his face, and he just laid that thing out in stride," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "And then going down and making the touchdown was big for us, as well. He has a ton of ability, and I'm really excited about the next step for him."
Lambert-Smith's first touchdown of the contest came via the pass.
With 11:22 to play in the second quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford shuffled a pass to Lambert-Smith, who collected the football before launching it to tight end Theo Johnson. The tight end capped the 48-yard play by running untouched into the end zone.
"We repped it all week," Lambert-Smith said. "Theo and I were just joking like, 'Don't overthrow me. Lead me - make it perfect.' So when it was called. It was a perfect dime. I went back to him and was like, 'I lead you enough?' It was good just to see him get a touchdown and me throwing one. It
was a nice experience."
The scoring reception was Johnson's second of the game. He caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Clifford in the first quarter.
Lambert-Smith's final score of the game came late in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard pass from Clifford. Lambert-Smith finished with 48 yards passing to go with 83 yards receiving on five catches. He was just 5 yards shy of tying a career-high for yards receiving.
The Nittany Lions played their second game this season without starting wide receiver Parker Washington, who sustained an undisclosed year-ending injury.
With Washington out, Penn State's tight ends help Lambert-Smith supplement the loss of production. Theo Johnson recorded 62 yards receiving on three catches. Tyler Warren added another 17 and a touchdown on two receptions. Warren contorted his body around his Michigan State defender as he came down
with the football in the end zone to score with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. Brenton Strange added another 17 yards on two catches.
"I think as a group we're definitely excited to be catching touchdown passes like that," Warren said. "I'm as excited when Theo and Brenton get to do it as much as I am when I get to do it. I think it just speaks to our group being versatile and doing what the offense needs. And when it's our time to do it in the passing game, we'll step up and do it."
Penn State's dynamic freshman running back duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 160 yards. Singleton finished with 78 yards, while Allen ended with 82.
Penn State outgained Michigan State 410 to 254. The Spartans only converted four of their 14 third-down attempts.
The Nittany Lions on defense stifled Michigan State's ground game to just 25 yards and forced two turnovers. Linebacker Tyler Elsdon recovered a fumble in the first quarter.
Cornerback Kalen King, a Detroit native, intercepted Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne in the fourth quarter. Penn State's special teams unit also recovered a muffed Michigan State punt.
Thorne scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth that cut the deficit to five points. But Penn State's offense responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that saw Singleton score on a 12-yard reception on fourth-and-2 from Clifford that reinforced the Nittany Lions' lead. Clifford was 19 of 24
passing for 202 yards with four touchdowns.
The scoring drive spanned nearly six-and-a-half minutes.
"Being able to answer there was a big-time drive," Franklin said. "Not only did we go the length of the field, but we took a ton of time off the clock, as well, which was really valuable.
Penn State was 2 of 2 on fourth-down conversions to improve to 21 of 29 this season.
The Nittany Lions closed the year on a four-game winning streak and will now await their bowl destination. They'll find out where they're headed in the postseason on Dec. 4 during the College Football Playoff selection show.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
No. 11 PENN STATE 35, MICHIGAN STATE 16
Michigan St. 0 3 7 6 — 16
Penn St. 7 7 7 14 — 35
1st Quarter
PSU-Th.Johnson 11 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), :40.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Th.Johnson 48 pass from Lambert-Smith (Pinegar kick), 11:22.
MSU-FG Stone 51, :00.
3rd Quarter
PSU-T.Warren 14 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 5:42.
MSU-Carr 9 pass from Thorne (Rusnak kick), 1:37.
4th Quarter
MSU-Thorne 2 run (pass failed), 10:52.
PSU-Singleton 12 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 4:31.
PSU-Lambert-Smith 35 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 3:56.
TEAM STATS
MSU PSU
First downs 19 24
Total Net Yards 254 410
Rushes-yards 25-25 45-160
Passing 229 250
Punt Returns 4-32 1-0
Kickoff Returns 2-42 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-44-1 20-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 3-19
Punts 5-54.4 4-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 6-46
Time of Possession 25:58 34:02
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Michigan State: Collins 10-33, Berger 7-14, Broussard 2-6, Reed 1-(minus 7), Thorne 5-(minus 21). Penn State: Allen 21-82, Singleton 17-78, S.Clifford 7-0.
PASSING-Michigan State: Thorne 24-43-1-229, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Penn State: S.Clifford 19-24-0-202, Lambert-Smith 1-1-0-48.
RECEIVING-Michigan State: Coleman 8-91, Reed 6-36, Mosley 4-62, Carr 2-21, Berger 2-0, Foster 1-16, Collins 1-3. Penn State: Lambert-Smith 5-83, Th.Johnson 3-62, Singleton 3-30, Allen 3-24, Strange 2-17, Warren 2-17, Tinsley 1-13, H.Wallace 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Penn State: Pinegar 37, Pinegar 28.
