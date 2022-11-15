DuBOIS — The Penn State Shenango women’s basketball team outscored Penn State DuBois 21-3 in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-46 Penn State University Athletic Conference win on Tuesday.
DuBois led 30-27 at halftime while Penn State Shenango held a slim 44-43 lead after three quarters before pulling away in the final frame.
Hailee Aguinaga had another monster game for the local Lions with 15 points and 21 rebounds. Aneziah Fryer added 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists.
Kylie Krupp contributed a dozen points for Penn State Shenango while Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) added nine points and nine rebounds.
Shannon Shaw led Penn State DuBois with 23 points, Kelsey Stuart scored 11, and Sarah Huston grabbed nine rebounds.
Penn State Shenango returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday when it visits Penn State Mont Alto.
PENN STATE 77,
YSU 63
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State improved to 3-0 on Tuesday night with a 77-63 win over Youngstown State at the Bryce Jordan Center.
YSU led 13-12 at the end of the opening quarter while Penn State took a 33-32 lead into the locker room at the break. The Lions outscored the Penguins 23-18 in the third quarter and 21-13 in the final frame.
Makenna Marisa and Leilani Kapinus both scored 21 points for Penn State. Kapinus also had nine rebounds and dished out five assists. Shay Ciezki added 16 points for the Nittany Lions.
Paige Shy had a career-high 19 points for YSU (1-1) while Lilly Ritz added 12 points and six rebounds. Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) and Mady Aulbach added eight points each for the Penguins. Magestro also had five assists and three rebounds.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Friday. YSU visits Akron while Penn State hosts Bryant.
MEN’S HOOPS
DuBOIS — Will Helton scored 19 points and Beau Verdill added a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double to lead Penn State DuBois to a 75-65 win over Penn State Shenango on Tuesday night.
The game was tied 28-all at halftime, but DuBois outscored the local Lions 47-37 in the second half to earn the PSUAC victory.
Christopher Frontera and Guy Anthony both came off the bench to score nine points for Penn State DuBois.
Malik Davis rifled in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Penn State Shenango while D’Montez Owens added 15 points and four assists.
Also for Shenango, Chris Williams scored 14 points and Jeremiah Green added eight markers and six rebounds.
Penn State Shenango returns to the hardwood at 8 p.m. Friday at Penn State Mont Alto.
THIEL
Wednesday’s Thiel men’s basketball game at Geneva has been postponed due to heating issues at Geneva. The game will be played at Thiel on Thursday at 5 p.m.
