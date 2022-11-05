The Penn State Shenango women's basketball team opened its season this weekend at Carlow University's Donahue Pavilion.
The Lions rolled on Friday over Community College of Allegheny County, 88-23, and suffered a 77-64 loss to Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday.
In Friday's game, Hailee Aguinaga had 16 points, 22 rebounds, and five blocks for Penn State Shenango while Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) had a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double.
Kylie Krupp scored 17 points for the Lady Lions, Aneziah Fryer bucketed 15, and Audrey Reardon (Brookfield High) contributed 13 points, five assists, and five rebounds.
Ciara Mason led CCAC with 10 points and Marina Bell grabbed eight rebounds.
In Saturday's 77-64 loss to Cincinnati-Clermont, Tyra Murphy rifled in 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cougars. Ashley Moore scored 17 points and dished out five assists, and Kristi Duncan added 15 markers.
For Shenango, Aguinaga fired in 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Fryer added 18 points and five assists, and Sellers registered 10 points and nine rebounds.
Penn State Shenango only trailed 20-19 at the end of the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime. Clermont pulled away by outscoring the Lions 28-18 in the third quarter.
