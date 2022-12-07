The Penn State Shenango women’s basketball team suffered a 68-59 road loss at Kenyon College on Tuesday.
Kenyon (2-5) led 19-6 at the end of the opening quarter at Tomsich Arena in Gambier, Ohio, and 40-30 at halftime. Shenango (7-2) held a 29-28 scoring edge in the second half.
Alyssa Gest rifled in 25 points for Kenyon College and Katie Orefice added 18 points and six rebounds.
Toni Donaldson fired in 23 points for Penn State Shenango. She also had three assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Hailee Aguinaga had a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Shenango visits Penn State Wilkes-Barre at 6 p.m. on Friday.
• YSU routed West Virginia Tech, 102-39, in Youngstown on Tuesday. Malia Magestro (Kennedy Catholic High) had nine points, seven rebounds, and five assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.