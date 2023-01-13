STATE COLLEGE — Top-ranked Penn State returns to the mat next week for its first of two duals this month at the Bryce Jordan Center.
No. 4 Michigan travels to State College next Friday (7 p.m., Big Ten Network) and No. 2 Iowa makes its visit to the BJC on Jan. 27 (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).
A dual against No. 29 Michigan State on Jan. 22 (1 p.m.) is sandwiched between the Michigan and Iowa BJC duals.
The reigning national champion Nittany Lions in their last outing improved to 8-0 on the year with a 28-11 win at Wisconsin that saw Penn State claim wins in seven of the dual’s 10 bouts.
The victory stretched Penn State’s dual-meet win streak to 36, which dates back to Jan. 31, 2020. Iowa handed the Nittany Lions a 19-17 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in that meeting.
Four Nittany Lions carry No. 1 rankings by InterMat Wrestling into the second week of the new year: Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (heavyweight).
Additional wrestlers in Beau Bartlett (No. 4, 141 pounds), Shayne Van Ness (No. 15, 149 pounds), Levi Haynes (No. 16, 157 pounds), Alex Facundo (No. 16, 165 pounds) and Max Dean (No. 4, 197 pounds) received rankings this week by InterMat.
Bravo-Young, Starocci, Brooks, Kerkvliet and Dean claimed national championships last season and are a combined 37-3 this year. Penn State lost a 2021-22 national champion at 141 pounds in Nick Lee, but Bartlett is 12-0 in bouts this season in his new weight class. Last year he wrested at 149 during an NCAA-qualifying season.
Starocci (Cathedral Prep High) has tallied a squad-best five major decisions in duals this year. Bravo-Young has collected four. Kerkvliet, meanwhile, has been responsible for producing three technical falls. Brooks and Bravo-Young have two apiece.
The Big Ten is again well-represented in Intermat’s most recent rankings.
Four conference programs are listed among the top 10: Iowa (9-0), Michigan (5-0), Northwestern (No. 6, 2-0) and Ohio State (No. 8, 7-1).
No. 12 Minnesota (7-1), No. 16 Nebraska (4-2), No. 17 Wisconsin (6-3), No. 19 Rutgers (8-1) and No. 22 Illinois (3-2) appear in the top 25.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
