STATE COLLEGE — No. 1 Penn State closed its conference regular-season slate in the same fashion in which it opened it in early January — in the win column.
Penn State rolled past Maryland, 44-3, at Rec Hall on Sunday to mark the second time this season the Nittany Lions accumulated 44 dual points. The win against the Terrapins secured the regular-season Big Ten championship for the Nittany Lions and it improved Penn State’s dual win streak to 43.
“It’s definitely a big deal to us,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said of winning the regular-season Big Ten title. “We want to compete well and we want to wrestle as well as we can in duals, so it’s special. This is great, but now we move on to the next one and we have a match next Sunday, too, so we can’t completely focus on the Big Ten Tournament yet. But we’ll just keep trying to get better and keep getting better between now and the end of the season, and just enjoy what we’re doing.”
Sunday’s dual featured a dominant 14-takedown effort from top-ranked 133-pounder Roman Bravo Young, back-to-back pins by No. 8 Levi Haines and No. 9 Alex Facundo, and a nine-win run to close out the afternoon. The Nittany Lions won nine of 10 bouts against Maryland (9-8, 1-7 Big Ten). No. 3 Max Dean won by forfeit at 197.
Penn State (15-0, 8-0 Big Ten) dominated the takedown advantage, accumulating 39 to Maryland’s one. While Bravo-Young tallied a dual-best 14, teammates Facundo (seven), No. 1 Carter Starocci (six), No. 13 Shayne Van Ness (four) and Donovon Ball (four) contributed significantly to the Nittany Lions’ takedown advantage.
Maryland’s No. 15 Braxton Brown claimed a 1-0 decision against Gary Steen (Reynolds High) to open the dual at 125 pounds in the Terrapins’ lone win of the afternoon.
Bravo-Young won (28-13) by technical fall (6:45) against King Sandoval.
Nittany Lions 141-pounder Beau Bartlett earned a 5-2 decision against Kal Miller during a match in which he secured a takedown and riding time.
Van Ness was surgical in his bout against No. 18 Ethen Miller at 149 pounds. He recorded two takedowns in the first period and secured a near fall in the second. Van Ness recorded two more takedowns in the third period before the getting win by technical fall (7:00). Haines and Facundo gave Penn State consecutive pins at 157 and 165 pounds, respectively.
“I think we did pretty well,” Van Ness said. “I know, for me, I was really focused on my performance this week. I had some things I’ve been working on, and I finally felt that they’ve been coming through in my wrestling this week. So I was proud of my performance.”
Starocci won a 14-6 decision with 1:11 in riding time against Dominic Solis. Ball wrestled in place of top-ranked Aaron Brooks at 184. He earned a 10-3 decision with riding time (1:21) against Kevin Makosy.
“I feel like he’s done really well filling in for Aaron,” Sanderson said. “I’d have to go back, but it seems like wins most of the time. He wrestles well. He’s fun to watch wrestle. He has an entertaining offense. He’s just getting better each time, and he’s ready to step up whenever needed. We’re super grateful for that.”
Seth Nevills also filled in for No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet at 285. His appearance against Jordan Gabriel marked his second of the season. Nevills needed little time to secure victory, as he pinned Gabriel in 1:56 to cap the dual.
“I think the team is wrestling better every week,” Sanderson said. “Confidence and everything is soaring, and these guys are gamers and they’re competitors. So the bigger the match, the better they wrestle.
“I think as we get into the postseason here, we’re going to have some fun.”
The Nittany Lions conclude the regular season at 1 p.m. next Sunday when Clarion University visits Rec Hall.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
