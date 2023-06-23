Two former Penn State basketball standouts added their names to the list of Nittany Lions drafted to NBA franchises when guards Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy were selected during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Denver Nuggets selected Pickett No. 32 overall with the second pick in the second round. Lundy was taken by the Atlanta Hawks No. 46 overall with the 16th pick in the second round.
Former Nittany Lions standout Calvin Booth is Denver’s general manager. The Nuggets earned a 4-1 series victory against the Miami Heat earlier this month to win their first NBA championship.
Pickett and Lundy became the first Nittany Lions taken in the draft since 2018 when guard Tony Carr went to the New Orleans Pelicans with the 51st pick in the second round.
Pickett and Lundy helped Penn State to a 23-14 record during a 2022-23 season that ended with a loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Pickett left Happy Valley as a consensus All-American selection after averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists during a 2022-23 season in which Penn State earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
Pickett’s 243 assists last year etched a new program record — and were Big Ten-best — for the category, and his 41-point outing against Illinois in February clocked a new record for points scored at the Bryce Jordan Center. He shot 50.8% from the floor last season.
Pickett, a Rochester, N.Y., native, recorded 2,207 points during his five-year career. The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter began his collegiate career at Siena before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2021-22 season. He registered 1,068 points during his time with the Nittany Lions.
Lundy, who enjoyed a four-year career as a Nittany Lion, accumulated 1,238 points with the program. Last season, his 14.4 points per contest ranked second behind Pickett. He also recorded 6.3 rebounds per game. The honorable mention All-Big Ten player posted double-figure scoring efforts in 31 of his 36 outings as a senior.
The 6-foot-6 Lundy excelled in attempts from behind the arc during his final season, connecting on 40% of his 3-point attempts. His 229 career 3-pointers currently rank sixth all-time for the program.
Lundy, who’s from Paulsboro, N.J., shot a career 42.4% from the floor and averaged 10.5 points per game in 122 contests during his time with the Nittany Lions.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI.
