Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament championship push ended as Camren Wynter was called for traveling as he attempted a game-winning 3-pointer on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.
Top-seeded Purdue edged No. 10 Penn State, 67-65, to send the Nittany Lions to 3-1 during the four-day conference tournament.
Purdue led by 17 points at the 6:18 mark in the second half before Seth Lundy cut the deficit to nine points with a 3-pointer with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
A 7-2 Penn State run ensued.
Purdue 7-footer Zach Edey stretched the Boilermakers’ lead to six points with 1:26 remaining, but Myles Dread cut it in half with a 3-pointer. Wynter scored on a layup after Penn State’s Evan Mahaffey swiped Purdue’s inbound pass to trim the Boilermakers’ lead to one point.
Fletcher Loyal made one of his two free-throw attempts to set up Wynter’s attempt at winning the game.
Edey accumulated 30 points and 13 rebounds to help Purdue earn its third win against Penn State this season. The loss ended an impressive conference tournament run by the 10-seed Nittany Lions that included wins against Illinois, Northwestern and Indiana.
Jalen Pickett – Penn State’s leading scorer this season – was held to 11 points a night after scoring a tournament-high 28 against the Hoosiers. Seth Lundy paced the Nittany Lions’ scoring efforts with 19 points and eight rebounds. Wynter added 14 points.
Purdue led Penn State, 35-27, at halftime. The Nittany Lions outscored the Boilermakers, 38-32, in the second half. A 40.7% field-goal percentage in the final 20 minutes helped mount the Nittany Lions’ comeback attempt. Lundy contributed 17 second-half points.
David Jenkins Jr. finished with 11 points, while Mason Gillis recorded 10 to give the Boilermakers three double-figure scorers.
Penn State (22-13) is 8-2 over its last 10 games.
NCAA TOURNEY
Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 will send the No. 10-seed Nittany Lions to Des Moines, Iowa, to face No. 7 Texas A&M in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Tipoff for Penn State’s tournament opener in the Midwest Region is scheduled for Thursday, and a start time for the postseason contest is to be determined.
After beginning last week on the bubble, Penn State’s (22-13) postseason chances increased exponentially after going 3-1 in the Big Ten Tournament.
Texas A&M (25-9) lost to Alabama in the SEC Tournament championship. The Aggies’ road to Sunday’s conference final included wins against Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Texas A&M marks the first SEC opponent for the Nittany Lions this season.
Penn State and Texas A&M have played four times historically, and the Aggies have won all four contests. The teams last played in 2017, when Texas A&M earned a 98-87 win against the Nittany Lions in Progressive Legends Classic.
The Texas A&M-Penn State winner will face the winner of No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Colgate on Saturday in the second round.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
––––––
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP
(at United Center in Chicago)
No. 5 PURDUE 67, PENN STATE 65
PENN ST. (22-13)
Njie 1-1 0-0 2, Funk 3-8 2-2 8, Pickett 4-13 3-3 11, Wynter 5-7 3-3 14, Lundy 5-9 6-7 19, Dread 3-4 0-0 9, Clary 0-5 0-0 0, Henn 0-3 0-0 0, Mahaffey 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 14-15 65.
PURDUE (29-5)
Gillis 4-8 0-0 10, Edey 12-17 6-7 30, Loyer 1-6 1-4 4, Newman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 0-8 2-2 2, Jenkins 4-7 0-0 11, Morton 0-3 0-2 0, Furst 1-5 0-0 2, Kaufman-Renn 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 24-62 13-20 67.
Halftime: Purdue 35-27. 3-Point Goals: Penn St. 7-23 (Dread 3-4, Lundy 3-5, Wynter 1-2, Clary 0-1, Henn 0-3, Pickett 0-3, Funk 0-5), Purdue 6-28 (Jenkins 3-6, Gillis 2-6, Loyer 1-4, Newman 0-2, Furst 0-3, Morton 0-3, Smith 0-4). Fouled Out: Lundy. Rebounds: Penn St. 28 (Lundy 8), Purdue 36 (Edey 13). Assists: Penn St. 14 (Pickett, Wynter 4), Purdue 17 (Smith 7). Total Fouls: Penn St. 20, Purdue 14. A: 16,183 (20,917).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.