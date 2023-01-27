Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Jon Rahm hits out of a bunker along the 17th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during Friday's third round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

 AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession of second place after an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole that capped his second stretch of playing four holes in 5 under in two days.

While Rahm heated up on a gorgeous, calm day on the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Ryder parred his last 12 holes for a 72, missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th. Ryder was at 12-under 204 through 54 holes while Rahm was 10 under.

Tony Finau, 12 shots back when he started his third round on the back nine, turned in 4-under 32 and then holed his approach from 138 yards on the par-4 first hole for an eagle. He shot an 8-under 64, the best round of the week on the South Course, to move into third place, four shots back.

Sungjae Im eagled No. 18 for a 67 and was five shots back along with Collin Morikawa (70), Max Homa (71) and Sahith Theegala (71).

The tournament has been played from Wednesday to Saturday the past two years to avoid having the final round go against the NFL's conference championship games.

It's been an adventuresome three days for Rahm at Torrey Pines, where he earned his first PGA Tour victory in 2017 and then won the U.S. Open in 2021 for his first major.

Rahm said Torrey Pines has been his favorite venue since “before I ever did anything, really. This is a wonderful golf course. It obviously suits my strengths and I think because I like it so much I’ve done very well here.”

Rahm was tied for 116th after playing the opening round at 1-over 73 on the South Course. He was one off the cut line with five holes left in his second round on the North Course in Santa Ana winds on Thursday before making an eagle and three straight birdies. He has played his last 23 holes in 11 under.

The Spanish star played the front nine on the South Course, which hosts the final two rounds, in 5-under 31 on Friday thanks to three straight birdies and then the eagle on 9.

He said his second shot on the ninth, a draw from 289 yards, “was contender for best shot of the year for me already. I was just hoping to catch it on the center of the green, but I mean, I tattooed that 5-wood and ended up having 10 feet for eagle, which you don’t really expect on that back pin, but I ended up putting myself in a great situation and made the putt.

“I’m a very aggressive player by nature, so nothing really changes,” said Rahm, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua three weekends ago and The American Express in the Coachella Valley last weekend. “I kind of stay true to who I am and the difference between that and the next four holes was just making better swings at the right time.”

Rahm is contending for his 10th PGA Tour victory. Ryder, 33, is seeking his first.

“I’m pretty calm, honestly,” Rahm said. “Yeah, there’s pressure for obvious things, but I’ve won my last two tournaments, so I have no reason not to believe that I can do it one more time. I’ve been swinging it beautifully all week and it just keeps getting better and better so hopefully tomorrow I can do what needs to be done.”

Ryder shared the lead with two others after the first round and was up by three strokes after 36 holes.

“Today it’s just a different level of pressure,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I had to go try and make something happen or press, you know, so I didn’t panic when I made a bogey on 2 and I kind of just adjusted to the round and kind of got a feel for where I was at with my swing and my game. Starting the day with a lead, ending the day with a lead, pretty satisfied."

––––––

Farmers Insurance Open Scores

La Jolla, Calif.

a-Torrey Pines - South (Host Course)

7,765 yards; Par 72

b-Torrey Pines - North

7,258 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.7 million

3rd Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Sam Ryder64b-68a-72a—204

Jon Rahm73a-67b-66a—206

Tony Finau73a-71b-64a—208

Max Homa68b-70a-71a—209

Sungjae Im68a-74b-67a—209

Collin Morikawa67b-72a-70a—209

Sahith Theegala66b-72a-71a—209

Seonghyeon Kim67b-74a-69a—210

Byeong Hun An68b-72a-71a—211

Keegan Bradley70a-73b-68a—211

Joseph Bramlett69a-71b-71a—211

Rickie Fowler72a-72b-67a—211

Brendan Steele65b-70a-76a—211

Sam Stevens66a-72b-73a—211

Jason Day68b-71a-73a—212

Lanto Griffin67b-75a-70a—212

Hideki Matsuyama70b-73a-69a—212

Taylor Moore72a-68b-72a—212

Ryan Palmer71b-71a-70a—212

Xander Schauffele72b-71a-69a—212

Adam Schenk71a-73b-68a—212

Callum Tarren71a-69b-72a—212

Jimmy Walker69a-71b-72a—212

Dean Burmester71a-70b-72a—213

Thomas Detry68b-75a-70a—213

Michael Kim69b-74a-70a—213

Taylor Montgomery67a-71b-75a—213

Justin Rose73a-70b-70a—213

Kevin Tway72a-72b-69a—213

Jhonattan Vegas68b-75a-70a—213

Kevin Yu73a-70b-70a—213

Adam Hadwin70a-74b-70a—214

Garrick Higgo66b-76a-72a—214

Si Woo Kim69a-73b-72a—214

Maverick McNealy69b-74a-71a—214

Trey Mullinax71a-73b-70a—214

Scott Piercy69a-75b-70a—214

Justin Suh68b-75a-71a—214

Erik Barnes72b-72a-71a—215

Cameron Champ70a-72b-73a—215

Zecheng Dou70a-74b-71a—215

Brent Grant64b-74a-77a—215

Harry Higgs66b-77a-72a—215

Luke List67b-75a-73a—215

Peter Malnati69b-74a-72a—215

Vincent Norrman67a-71b-77a—215

Alex Smalley71a-73b-71a—215

Justin Thomas68a-74b-73a—215

Dylan Frittelli70a-74b-72a—216

Tano Goya70a-67b-79a—216

Ben Griffin67a-72b-77a—216

Emiliano Grillo72a-70b-74a—216

Augusto Nunez72a-69b-75a—216

Taylor Pendrith69b-75a-72a—216

Aaron Rai64b-78a-74a—216

Taiga Semikawa74a-70b-72a—216

Michael Thompson69a-75b-72a—216

Davis Thompson71a-71b-74a—216

Trevor Werbylo71a-72b-73a—216

Austin Cook74b-70a-73a—217

Paul Haley68b-75a-74a—217

Nick Hardy71a-73b-73a—217

Stephan Jaeger69a-72b-76a—217

Satoshi Kodaira68b-75a-74a—217

Seung-Yul Noh70b-73a-74a—217

Kevin Streelman73a-70b-74a—217

Wyndham Clark68b-74a-76a—218

Scott Harrington74a-70b-74a—218

Andrew Novak66a-73b-80a—219

Robby Shelton70a-74b-75a—219

Adam Long71b-73a-76a—220

Scott Brown69b-75a-77a—221

Gary Woodland66b-77a-78a—221

Tags

Trending Video