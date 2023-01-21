LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Jon Rahm got off to a hot start and shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday on PGA West's Stadium Course for a share of the lead with tour rookie Davis Thompson in The American Express.
Thompson's run of eagles in the Southern California desert finally ended as the 23-year-old carded a 67, also on the Stadium Course, to settle into a tie with Rahm at 23-under 193. Thompson, who had five eagles in leading through the first two rounds, just missed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 18 that would have given him a one-stroke lead.
Rahm, the world's fourth-ranked player who won at Kapalua two weeks ago, and Thompson will make up the final group Sunday on the Stadium Course, which was one of three courses that hosted the first three rounds.
J.T. Poston and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who shot a 10-under 62 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, were four strokes behind the leaders. Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns and Taylor Montgomery were another stroke back at 18 under.
“Nothing but positive,” said Rahm, who will be playing for his ninth tour victory. “Ball-striking felt amazing. Hit a lot of great shots out there off the tee. Giving myself a lot of opportunities with the irons. Took advantage of quite a few of them. So very confident going into tomorrow and knowing that I’m going to have to shoot another low score if I want to have a chance to win.”
Rahm came into Saturday trailing Thompson by two strokes. He teed off seven groups ahead of Thompson and took the lead with a blistering front nine that included four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 fifth. The Spanish star cooled off on the back nine with just two birdies and a three-putt bogey on par-3 17th that cut his lead to one, before ending his round with a par.
Thompson birdied No. 12 to tie Rahm but then missed a short putt to bogey 14. He birdied the par-5 16th to tie Rahm.
“It's great. I feel like I don’t have anything to lose in my rookie year,” Thompson said. “Just kind of freewheel it. But I’m excited to play with Jon. He’s obviously a top 5 player in the world. He’s very good. But I’m excited about the challenge and just looking forward to tomorrow.”
Thompson had four birdies on the front nine. “I felt like I stayed patient all day and made some putts,” he said. "Got off to a great start, which always helps. Up-and-downs on 5 and 6 were huge for me just keeping the momentum going.
“I was really proud with how I stayed patient. Didn’t really force anything. Made a bad bogey on 14, but came back and birdied 16. So it was a good way to finish.”
The field includes five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20.
Second-ranked Scottie Scheffler was in a group of six at 17 under that included Dylan Wu, who had six straight birdies on his first nine in his round of 11-under 61 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Sixth-ranked Xander Schauffele was in a group of five at 15 under, that also included Tony Finau and Jason Day. No. 5 Patrick Cantlay and No. 7 Will Zalatoris were 11 under.
------
The American Express Scores
La Quinta, Calif.
a-PGA WEST TPC Stadium Course (Host Course)
7,187 yards; Par 72
b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course
7,147 yards; Par 72
c-La Quinta Country Club
7,060 yards; Par 72
Purse: $8 million
3rd Round
Note: Tournament is played on three courses.
Jon Rahm 64c-64b-65a—193
Davis Thompson 62c-64b-67a—193
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68a-67c-62b—197
J.T. Poston 65b-66a-66c—197
Sam Burns 64a-70c-64b—198
Harry Higgs 70a-66c-62b—198
Tom Kim 69c-62b-67a—198
Taylor Montgomery 64c-69b-65a—198
Sungjae Im 65b-66a-68c—199
Chris Kirk 69c-67b-63a—199
Patton Kizzire 69c-63b-67a—199
Scottie Scheffler 68c-65b-66a—199
Robby Shelton 66a-68c-65b—199
Dylan Wu 69a-69c-61b—199
Sebastian Munoz 71a-67c-62b—200
Jason Day 67b-64a-70c—201
Tony Finau 69c-67b-65a—201
Adam Hadwin 68c-69b-64a—201
Xander Schauffele 65c-68b-68a—201
Matthias Schmid 64a-72c-65b—201
Thomas Detry 69c-66b-67a—202
Tyler Duncan 64b-67a-71c—202
Stephan Jaeger 68a-69c-65b—202
Danny Lee 67a-68c-67b—202
Keith Mitchell 66a-70c-66b—202
Scott Piercy 66c-67b-69a—202
Dean Burmester 65b-71a-67c—203
Harrison Endycott 65a-71c-67b—203
Garrick Higgo 67a-68c-68b—203
Si Woo Kim 70c-64b-69a—203
Andrew Putnam 69a-69c-65b—203
Justin Suh 72c-65b-66a—203
Kevin Tway 67b-67a-69c—203
Erik Van Rooyen 65a-72c-66b—203
Cameron Young 68b-70a-65c—203
Byeong Hun An 67b-74a-63c—204
Aaron Baddeley 71a-68c-65b—204
Joseph Bramlett 66b-70a-68c—204
Eric Cole 65b-70a-69c—204
Austin Cook 68b-70a-66c—204
Rickie Fowler 68c-68b-68a—204
Ben Griffin 73b-67a-64c—204
Russell Knox 66a-69c-69b—204
Andrew Landry 68c-66b-70a—204
Denny McCarthy 65c-71b-68a—204
Sam Stevens 70c-68b-66a—204
Sahith Theegala 66c-70b-68a—204
Trevor Werbylo 66b-69a-69c—204
Ryan Armour 69c-68b-68a—205
Patrick Cantlay 68c-66b-71a—205
Stewart Cink 67c-68b-70a—205
Wyndham Clark 70a-71c-64b—205
Tom Hoge 71a-66c-68b—205
Beau Hossler 68c-66b-71a—205
Zach Johnson 67a-68c-70b—205
Martin Laird 71c-69b-65a—205
Vincent Norrman 70a-69c-66b—205
Justin Rose 66c-67b-72a—205
Matthias Schwab 66a-71c-68b—205
Brendan Steele 68c-73b-64a—205
Will Zalatoris 69b-69a-67c—205
Anders Albertson 68a-72c-66b—206
Zecheng Dou 70a-68c-68b—206
Tano Goya 66a-71c-69b—206
Paul Haley 72b-67a-67c—206
Harry Hall 72a-65c-69b—206
Justin Lower 71c-68b-67a—206
Davis Riley 70c-67b-69a—206
Alex Smalley 67a-68c-71b—206
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.