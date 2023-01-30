JAMESTOWN — The first possession of the game set the tone.
The Raiders gave the Jamestown offense a difficult night. The Muskies couldn’t get things going offensive as Reynolds won 40-19 Monday in a Region 1 game at Jamestown High School.
The Muskies (2-7, 4-12) won the opening tip, but they couldn’t take advantage to open the game. The Raiders forced the Muskies to swing the ball around the 3-point arc. There were a couple reverses, but the Raiders forced a turnover that set up the first score of the game.
“We kinda messed around with our defense a little bit,” Reynolds head coach Doug Dorio said. “Talked about protecting the middle of the floor, and waiting for the moments to pick and choose when to attack on the defensive end.”
The middle quarters were all Ava Murcko. The Reynolds guard scored six of her game-high 16 points in the second period. In the third, Murcko decided to focus on ball handling, passing, rebounding and defense.
“Our second halves aren’t usually as strong,” Murcko said. “I wanted to come out and show our coach that we can be strong in the second half.”
Lea Miller added 11 points and Julie Wade scored seven as both players scattered their scoring throughout four quarters of play.
Alayna Cadman led the Muskies with 11 points, Savannah Thurber had six and Brianna Shetter scored two.
“We tried turning it around in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, ” Jamestown head coach Jennifer McElhinny said. “We talked about (losing) to Reynolds away, only by six. We could have walked away with a ‘W’ that night. We didn’t, but we were trying to turn that ship around.”
Monday’s matchup featured two teams in rebuilding years. The Muskies and Raiders (3-6, 5-12) incorporate a number of younger players into their rotations.
McElhinny said the goal the rest of the season is to get better results against individual opponents. The Jamestown coach wants to see the Muskies score more and display improved play in rematches with teams they saw in the first half of the season.
For the Raiders, Dorio also knows the remainder of the season will feature rematches. While his goal is also to see development down the stretch, the Reynolds coach wants to see his team get off to strong starts. Keeping things close in the opening quarter can lead to better competition in the second half, leading to more confidence to close the year.
“If we play tough defense, play smart offense, we’re in good shape,” Dorio said. “That’s all we’re looking for, growth and progress, that’s all our goal is.”
SENIOR NIGHT CELEBRATION
Before the game started three Jamestown upperclassmen were honored as a part of senior night.
The players honored were Taylor Keener, Maddy Varano and Kiley Matters.
“(The Muskies) wanted it tonight. They wanted it on senior night,” McElhinny said. “Its my fourth year coaching with two of the three seniors.”
––––––
REYNOLDS 12 8 12 8 40
JAMESTOWN 2 9 6 2 19
REYNOLDS – Miller 4-3-4-11, Murcko 8-0-4-16, Hillyer 1-0-0-2, McCloskey 0-0-0-0, Wade 3-0-0-7, Johnson 2-0-0-4, Hall 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Wade 1. Totals: 18-3-8-40.
JAMESTOWN – Cadman 5-0-0-11, Shetter 1-0-0-2, Varano 0-0-0-0, Hart 0-0-0-0, Keener 0-0-0-0, Matters 0-0-0-0, Thurber 2-2-2-6. 3-pt. goal: Cadman 1. Totals: 8-2-2-19.
