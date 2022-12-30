HADLEY — The game got away from the Reynolds boys basketball team early Thursday night.
The Raiders fell 88-54 to Clarion-Limestone at Commodore Perry as part of the school’s holiday tournament.
Clarion-Limestone scored 24 first-quarter points via fastbreak opportunities and up-tempo offense. The offensive outburst in the first frame threw the Raiders off their game and led to a larger hole as the game went on.
“I talked to the guys. It was self-inflicted,” Reynolds head coach Dan Kilgore said. “It’s the stuff we talk about — be ready at the beginning, it’s defensive rebounds and be ready at the beginning. Those are the three big points of emphasis that we talk about.”
The Raiders (1-4) have dropped four straight after opening the season with a victory over Wilmington.
It was the fifth straight win for the Lions (7-1). They had 10 players score against the Raiders.
Alex Painter scored 16 points with six rebounds and three assists to lead the Lions. Rylie Klingensmith added 15 points, Jordan Hesdon finished with 14 and Jase Ferguson tallied 11. Hesdon pulled down five rebounds, and Ferguson had a game-high six assists with five boards. Jack Craig added eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds with two assists.
Andrew McCloskey tallied a team-high 16 points for the Raiders. PJ Winkle added 14 points while Jake Williams scored 11 points with five rebounds and an assist.
The Lions took a 45-25 lead into the break. They used their speed to create some chaos for the Reynolds players. Limestone also won the rebounding advantage 38-18.
Even though the first half didn’t go their way, the Raiders came out and put together a solid third quarter. The Raiders outscored Clarion-Limestone in the third period, but the Lions responded with a 28-point fourth to squash any thoughts of a Reynolds comeback.
“If we play clean basketball, it’s a different ballgame,” Kilgore said. “The score, we got crunched. But if we play clean in that first half, that’s a game to the end. Credit to them because they’re very good. A lot of that was self-inflicted, it could have been prevented. It wasn’t like we were athletically overwhelmed by any means. We just couldn’t keep them off the glass in the first half.
Despite the loss, Kilgore still has high hopes for the season.
The Raiders coach believes his team can compete when the postseason arrives. He’s aware his region is difficult, but he also sees the veterans on the roster and the capabilities of his players as being positives later in the year.
Reynolds scored over 50 points in the loss on Thursday. Kilgore wants to see his unit take care of the basketball and clean up its defense in order to make a playoff run.
“We can’t beat ourselves,” Kilgore said. “Our league’s too good. There’s no nights off in our league. There’s no team you can have a lackadaisical night and come away with a win.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, once we get out of the new year, we have a couple Single-A crossovers, we have maybe one more game out of our section. Other than that, it’s league play and those really matter.”
––––––
Commodore Perry
Holiday Tourney
LIMESTONE 24 21 15 28 88
REYNOLDS 13 12 17 12 54
CLARION-LIMESTONE — Hesdon 4-6-7-14, Klingensmith 7-0-0-15, Painter 7-0-2-16, Smith 3-2-2-8, Rankin 4-0-0-8, Ferguson 5-1-1-11, Callen 1-0-0-2, Craig 4-0-0-8, Siewicki 2-0-0-4, Kemmer 0-0-0-0, Lutz 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: Painter 2, Klingensmith 1. Totals: 38-9-12-88.
REYNOLDS — McLaughlin 1-0-0-2, B. Minjarez 0-0-2-0, Craig 0-0-0-0, Winkle 5-2-2-14, McCloskey 6-1-1-16, Snyder 1-1-2-3, G. Minjarez 1-0-0-2, L. Miller 0-0-0-0, Zachrich 0-0-0-0, Williams 3-5-5-11, Kindig 0-0-0-0, McCurdy 0-0-0-0, N. Miller 2-2-3-6. 3-pt. goals: McCloskey 3, Winkle 2. Totals: 19-11-15-54.
