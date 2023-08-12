HARTFORD, Ohio - Rain that began Friday evening coupled with severe weather expected for this afternoon and evening has prompted the cancellation of tonight's racing program at Sharon Speedway.
Tonight's races were to feature the Super Late Models. While the Super Late Models will not be rescheduled, the $2,000 to-win "Ray's Race" portion for the Pro Stocks will be on a date to be announced. After going more than a year without a rainout, tonight's cancellation marked the fourth in the last two months.
Coming up next Saturday (Aug. 19) will be the "Bill Gabrielson Memorial" for the UMP Modifieds. Presently the event will pay $3,558 to-win, $385 to-start; however, the purse is expected to grow in the coming days.
Also on the card will be the RUSH Sprint Cars, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Econo Mods. Race time is 7 p.m.
