ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — On second thought, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz will not have to try to play in the All-Star Game on the same day as the birth of his son.
Diaz, the starting first baseman for the American League, initially planned to remain in Florida for the birth of his son Tuesday morning, then fly across country to Seattle to make the All-Star appearance later that night.
A hectic day was to conclude with another long flight back home after the game.
Well, the plan has changed.
“They’ve rescheduled the C-section until Wednesday so that I can be there for it,” Diaz said through a team interpreter before the Rays faced the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. “I’m going on a regular commercial flight. I’m actually going to leave (for Seattle) Monday night.”
Diaz, who entered Saturday night batting a team-leading .316 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs for the AL-best Rays, said he never gave serious thought to skipping the All-Star Game.
“Actually I’m playing it for my wife. My wife really wants me to play,” Diaz said. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t play it and I’d stay back with my son.”
He conceded it will be an unforgettable experience.
“I’m most happy that I’m going to be the star being a dad. That’s what I’m most proud of,” Diaz said. “It’s pretty cool that it’s happening at the same time.”
RASMUSSEN
Rays' starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen needs a third elbow surgery.
Rasmussen's surgery is scheduled for July 24, and the procedure will be done by Dr. Keith Meister, Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.
“Unfortunately, he's going to miss the rest of the year,” Cash said. “He will get what they're calling the brace put in. I know that the doctor that he talked to, Dr. Meister, just felt like this is probably the best course of action to get him back on the field as quick as possible and as healthy as possible.”
Cash didn't rule out Rasmussen from returning mid-season next year.
Rasmussen, who has been on the 60-day injured list with what was called a right elbow flexor strain since May 12, previously had Tommy John surgery in March 2016 and August 2017.
“Ras is frustrated,” Cash said. “We were all kind of hopeful that maybe he'd be pitching for us at some point this season, but it's not going to happen.”
Rasmussen went 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts before being shut down. He was 11-7 and had a 2.84 ERA over 28 starts in 2021.
The 27-year-old right-hander took a perfect game into the ninth inning against Baltimore last August 14, and then had a no-hitter into the sixth in his next start six days later against Kansas City.
Tampa Bay had a reliever pitch for them after undergoing three Tommy John surgeries when Jonny Venters made his first big league appearance in six years on April 25, 2018. Venters made a combined 50 appearances between the Rays and Atlanta in 2018, and 12 more with the Braves and Washington in his final season.
The news regarding Rasmussen is another blow to the depleted Rays' rotation.
Ace Shane McClanahan is on the injured list with mid-back tightness, but is expected back to start July 16 at Kansas City. Jeffrey Springs and Shane Baz are done for the year following Tommy John surgery. Josh Fleming is sidelined with left elbow inflammation and is throwiing off a bullpen mound.
The AL-best Rays had lost 12 of 18 entering Saturday’s game with the Braves.
