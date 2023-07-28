HARTFORD, Ohio — Sharon Speedway is excited to announce that “Ray’s Race” will be coming to the Hartford, Ohio, oval for the first time.
“Ray’s Race” honors the late Ray Virgile of Oil City, who was a longtime supporter of auto racing in the region.
The 6th annual “Ray’s Race” will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, paying $2,000 to-win, $150 to-start for the Pro Stock division. The event is presented by R&R Enterprises and Virgile Iron & Scrap.
There has yet to be a repeat winner in the five previous events. Past “Ray’s Race” winners include Andrew Gordon (2018 at Tri-City), Tim Bish (2019 at Mercer), Noah Brunell (2020 at Tri-City), Curt J. Bish (2021 at Tri-City), and Chris Schneider (2022 at Tri-City).
The Aug. 12 program will also include the Super Late Models in a non-sanctioned event paying $3,000 to-win, $300 to-start presented by Stackhouse Construction. Also on the card will be the RUSH Sprint Cars and the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with general admission at 5 p.m. Race time is 7 p.m. General admission is just $15 for those 14 and over. Pit passes are $35.
Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio, near the intersection of Routes 7 and 305.
For more information, check out the website atsharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481.
Note: Bill Kirila Memorial is tonight. The “Steel Valley Thunder” program features the “410” Sprints, Pro Stocks, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Econo Mods.
