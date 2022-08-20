LATROBE, Pa. — Pat Freiermuth was in complete command.
Wearing custom black cleats adorned with Pittsburgh's famous Roberto Clemente Bridge, the second-year tight end moved around the Pittsburgh Steelers practice field at Saint Vincent College with ease and confidence.
He danced with teammates and coaches during warmups, shouted out a group of kids who'd been calling his name, and when drills began he was a clear focal point, leading the starting offense as it ran through preparations for Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was plainly evident how far he's come in just one year.
Last summer Freiermuth was a rookie looking to establish himself in the NFL. Coming off an injury-plagued junior season at Penn State and with certain COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the former Pentucket High and Brooks School star was limited throughout the offseason but before long found his footing anyway. By midseason he'd established himself as one of Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets, and he finished the year as one of the most productive players in his rookie class.
"It was definitely an adjustment, I think I didn't start hitting my stride until probably about Week 3 or Week 4, that's when Ben really started trusting me," Freiermuth said. "Once I got my stride going I felt more comfortable and heading into Year 2 I'm so much more comfortable."
Now Freiermuth is looking to make the leap and become one of the game's premier tight ends, and the Steelers are counting on him to lead a new-look offense that won't feature Roethlisberger for the first time in nearly 20 years.
"He was a two-time captain at Penn State, so we know he has the pedigree to lead and we're going to count on him to be a leader," said Steelers tight end coach Alfredo Roberts. "He and Najee [Harris] are young guys but they've had a lot of success as young guys so as we find our footing with leadership he'll be one of the guys we turn to."
A natural red zone threat
Freiermuth's rookie season was without question a tremendous success.
He played in 16 or 17 games with nine starts and led all NFL rookie tight ends in touchdown receptions (7) while ranking second in targets (79), receptions (60), receiving yards (497), yards after the catch (247) and first downs gained (34).
His 60 receptions were the most by a rookie tight end in Steelers history and fifth-most by a rookie tight end in NFL history, and his seven touchdowns were fourth-most by a rookie tight end in NFL history and nearly equaled the rest of his rookie tight end class combined (9).
Freiermuth's production in the red zone didn't come as a surprise to the Steelers, who took note of the fact that Freiermuth did not have a single red zone drop in three years at Penn State. Roberts said even if Freiermuth isn't a burner with elite speed, he has a knack for getting open and picking up that crucial last yard into the end zone.
"That always piques the antenna when someone is that successful," Roberts said, adding later that the secret to his success is his combination of "god given talent, size, just the ability he's blessed with, hand-eye coordination, size and the way he moves like a little guy in a big man's body."
There were no shortage of other highlights too, among them making the playoffs and getting to meet Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which Freiermuth said was probably the coolest encounter he's had as a pro so far.
All of that being said, there was one notable and high-profile lowlight as well.
Towards the end of Pittsburgh's Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Steelers were driving with less than two minutes to play in overtime hoping to win in the game's final moments. Freiermuth helped lead the drive downfield, making two catches for 18 yards and two first downs, but then with 15 seconds left he fumbled away a third catch and cost Pittsburgh a chance to kick the game-winning field goal. The game ended moments later in a 10-10 tie.
After the game ended, the Fox broadcast showed Freiermuth stewing on the bench in the pouring rain, and Freiermuth acknowledged that was probably among the toughest things he's ever experienced on a football field.
"There was a lot going through my head, truthfully I was talking to my brother after and it was kind of like, throughout my whole career I've never had a play happen like that, so definitely hard to get used to or accept that it happened," Freiermuth said. "It was challenging but it's just learning from that and making sure I overemphasize the time and distance and time of the game. It was definitely a learning experience."
Learning from a legend
Upon being drafted, Freiermuth realized that not only was his dream of playing in the NFL about to come true, but he'd be joining a historic franchise led by an 18-year veteran and a future Hall of Famer.
Having grown up watching — and admittedly rooting against — Roethlisberger in his battles against Freiermuth's hometown New England Patriots from the time he was five years old, getting to play with him in his final season was a little surreal. But any nerves Freiermuth may have felt were quickly allayed.
"He's a great guy, he was really good to me. He took me under his wing, showed me the ropes, how to be a Steeler, what not to do, what to do," Freiermuth said. "He's a great guy, we're still good friends to this day and he reaches out to me all the time about camp, he's definitely missing it but we have a great relationship."
Freiermuth described Roethlisberger as a hard worker and a great leader, and he greatly benefitted from having the chance to start his career learning from such an accomplished quarterback.
Now, while Roberts likes to remind Freiermuth that he's still a rookie until Opening Day, the dynamic is set to flip. Freiermuth enters the year as the experienced veteran and his new quarterback — either the newly signed Mitch Trubisky or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett — will be the one looking to establish themselves.
"It's definitely different, it helps that Kenny was around our building every single day, so he's doing well and he's getting adjusted well and I think he'll do well for us," Freiermuth said, "and Mitch coming in with his experience, he's just learning the Pittsburgh way and I think he has kind of the Pittsburgh attitude, so we're looking forward to whoever gets it."
Hopping on a moving train
When the Steelers drafted Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he was coming off a lost 2020 season at Penn State during which he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.
Freiermuth was healthy by the time his rookie season started, but the recovery process impacted his ability to prepare for the jump to the NFL, which initially concerned his new coaches.
"Last year it was a little bit different because he was coming off an injury, so he was just rehabbing, he didn't have a chance to train when he came in," Roberts said. "This offseason he was able to train as opposed to rehab. He's stronger, he's been working on his flexibility. His confidence moving in the building, he's not figuring things out, he knows where to be. That makes a big deal having a guy who can move around like a pro, and he's grown that way."
Freiermuth briefly experienced another injury setback at the start of training camp, missing 10 days with a hamstring strain, but he has shown no lingering issues since returning on Aug. 9 and looks set to become a focal point of the Steelers offense.
"Pat's done a good job getting on a moving train," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "He missed some time because of injury but he's a wired in young guy, but you're still uncomfortable with young guys missing time. It's reasonable to expect him to take a significant jump here in Year 2 in spite of the success he had last year because he had the knowledge and experience associated with where he is. I expect him to continue to work hard, continue to be a guy on the rise and I'm excited for what 2022 holds for him."
A budding Penn sports icon?
Growing up in Boston, Freiermuth had no shortage of sports idols to look up to when he was young. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman with the Patriots, David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia with the Red Sox, Paul Pierce with the Celtics, Patrice Bergeron with the Bruins, and on the list goes.
Now having spent the last four years starring at Penn State and with the Steelers, Freiermuth is becoming a similar figure for fans in his new adopted home state. That's something he takes great pride in, and he's grateful for the opportunity to become a part of such a vibrant sports community.
"I love it. Pennsylvania is like home to me now," Freiermuth said. "It's great to be a part of and a great area, and Penn State is just two hours down the road."
But while Freiermuth has fully embraced Pennsylvania, he isn't turning his back on Massachusetts anytime soon either. He recently built a new house in Georgetown, a short drive from his hometown of Merrimac, and plans to spend his offseasons in the Greater Newburyport area close to family.
He also says he regularly stays in touch with family, friends and former coaches and teammates, and when the Patriots come to Pittsburgh on Sept. 18 he expects to host a huge group at Acrisure Stadium.
"I've got like 60 family members coming up," Freiermuth said. "It's going to be cool. It's going to be weird obviously, but I am excited."
Going forward Freiermuth's goals are to win the AFC North, win the Super Bowl and to do whatever he can to help his new quarterbacks. Looking ahead Freiermuth has positioned himself as a potential mainstay of Pittsburgh's offense for the next decade, and if he continues to improve he may have a chance to go down as a modern franchise legend in the same breath of Hines Ward, Jerome Bettis and Heath Miller, who holds the franchise record for games played and receptions by a tight end.
He still has a long way to go before reaching those heights, but those who have worked with him up close aren't doubting what he might be capable of.
"I think he has a chance to be really good, if he stays healthy he's going to do some nice stuff for the Steelers," Roberts said. "He's a great young man and probably a better man than he is a football player. His parents have done a great job."
