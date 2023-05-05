John Reay has resigned as head football coach at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Reay made the announcement on Facebook Friday.
The following is his post on Facebook:
“I just want everyone to know that I have resigned as the head football coach at Kennedy Catholic. I feel it is the best decision for my family and myself.
“I want to thank John Niemi and Keith Brooks for giving me my first head coaching job and want to thank all the kids that stayed and even the ones that left that I have gotten the privilege to coach over the last few years that have helped me better myself as a coach and mentor.
“Thank you to the rest of the Kennedy Catholic school administration and parents for welcoming me in like I was family and giving me this opportunity to coach these young men.
“Thank you to my coaches that helped me the last two years, Anton Pinkins Chavers, Chuck Arn, Andre Haney Yaz, Paul Bernard Jones and Justin Turnbaugh for opening this door for me.
“This isn’t easy but it’s the best for everyone. I don’t know what’s next on my path to being a great coach, father, and husband, but I’m excited for the next chapter! Thank you KC!”
Reay was hired in Dec. of 2020 to replace Joe Harvey, who went 0-7 in his one year as KC head coach.
Reay went 1-8 in his first year as head coach of the Golden Eagles. The lone win was an 18-15 victory over Lakeview. Last fall, KC went 2-7 and picked up wins over Cochranton (22-0) and Saegertown (41-27).
Reay is a 2002 graduate of Sharon High School and previously coached the WPA Wildcatz semi-professional football team. He has also been an assistant coach at Valley High School in New Kensington and Burrell High School in Lower Burrell, Pa.
