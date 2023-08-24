GREENVILLE — Registration is open for the 42nd Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be held Friday, Sept. 29.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Lutheran Heritage Room in the Howard Miller Student Center. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served beginning at 6 p.m. with the ceremony to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Adult meals are $55 while child meals are $15. Registration for the Hall of fame induction ceremony is being conducted through Thiel College’s partnership with HomeTown Ticketing, Inc. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, Sept. 22.
This year’s inductees include: Kelly Barzak ‘13, Alex Eaton ‘10, Cara (Riffe) Papay ‘09 and Josh Tedesco ‘09.
(Riffe) Papay (Reynolds High) was an 11-time All-PAC honoree, earning First Team honors three times. A member of the PAC 60th Anniversary Track & Field Team, she was the PAC Track MVP in 2009.
In 2009, Riffe won the 400-meter dash (57.67) and finished second in the 400-meter hurdles (1:06.63) and the 200-meter dash (26.45) at the outdoor conference championships. She went on to earn All-American accolades after finishing sixth in the 400-meter dash (56.47) at the NCAA Division III Championships.
Riffe was a member of Thiel outdoor teams that tied for second in 2009 and finished second in 2007 at the conference championships.
In 2007, Riffe was a member of the outdoor 4x400-meter relay team that finished first in a new conference record time (4:00.18), which still stands today.
Riffe holds school indoor records in the 400-meter dash (58.15), 500-meter dash (1:19.45), 4x200-meter relay (1:47.26) and 4x400-meter relay (4:01.56). She holds school outdoor records in the 400-meter dash (56:10), 4x200-meter relay (1:45.89) and 4x400-meter relay (3:54.12).
• Football — Thiel head football coach Sam Bauman recently hired three assistant coaches and elevated a current coach to recruiting coordinator.
Lou Orth will serve as the team’s offensive line coach while Brandan Rivers will coach the team’s strong safeties. Zackery Thrasher will serve as the team’s tight ends coach.
Orth has more than 30 years of coaching experience at multiple levels, including a stint as the head coach and offensive coordinator for the Hildesheim Invaders of the NFL Europe League.
Orth began his career as an assistant football coach at Widener University. He served as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and the recruiting coordinator at Farleigh Dickenson University. Most recently, Orth was the running backs coach at Albright College, where he was responsible for the run game and recruiting.
A graduate of Sales Foundation Academy in Chapel Hill, N.C., Rivers earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education with a concentration in sport administration and recreation from Edinboro University.
Rivers most recently served as an assistant coach at Hubbard high school, where he developed a strength and conditioning plan.
A graduate of LaFayette high school, Thrasher earned his bachelor’s degree in sports, arts and entertainment management from Point Park University.
Thrasher has experience coaching at multiple levels, including the Pittsburgh Passion, a semi-professional women’s football team. He most recently coached at West Allegheny high school, where he served as the assistant offensive line coach.
Hired in March as the team’s wide receivers coach, Chris Parry was recently elevated to recruiting coordinator.
Parry arrived at Thiel with six years of Division I coaching experience. He spent the 2022 season as the defensive analyst at Pitt, specifically working with the team’s defensive backs.
The Tomcats open up the 2023 season Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against Case Western Reserve. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
PAC TENNIS POLL
Defending champion Allegheny College has been picked as the top team in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
This year’s preseason coaches’ poll, voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, was announced with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Thursday morning.
Allegheny claimed first with 63 points and seven first-place votes while Franciscan University followed in second with 57 points and two first-place votes.
Grove City College was third with 50 points, Westminster was fourth with 43 points and Saint Vincent College was fifth with 30 points. Geneva College and Washington & Jefferson College tied for sixth with 29 points apiece, while Thiel College was eighth (13) and Waynesburg University was ninth (10).
Grove City has three players on the Players to Watch List: Alexis Chappel, Emily Ivory, and Catherine Petrovich.
Westminster has two players list: junior Gia Francisco and freshman Emma Overlingas. Thiel’s Toby Atwood and Payton Blankenbeckley are on the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.