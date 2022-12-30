ESPN reported Thursday that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is a “strong candidate” to become the next president of the Chicago Bears.
The report, written by Pete Thamel, indicated Warren is one of the finalists for the position and he has interviewed in person for the vacant position.
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released a statement on the ESPN report.
“Over the course of three decades in professional and collegiate sports, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren regularly receives unique opportunities and requests for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms,” the statement began. “The commissioner utilizes each occurrence to listen, learn and assist every stakeholder in the most appropriate and effective manner. The commissioner remains focused on the Big Ten Conference, its 14 member institutions and over 10,000 student-athletes in both regular season and postseason play.”
Warren came to the Big Ten from the NFL. Warren was the chief operating officer for the Minnesota Vikings from 2005-19. Warren was the highest-ranked African-American executive in the NFL at the time of his departure to the Big Ten.
The link to Warren’s biggest accomplishment with the Vikings is what makes him appealing to the Bears. During Warren’s tenure, the Vikings successfully constructed U.S. Bank Stadium.
Warren was the point man for the Vikings in every aspect of U.S. Bank Stadium’s life from conception, to funding, to design, to its ultimate completion. The stadium opened in downtown Minneapolis in 2016.
All of the above appeals to the Bears who announced their own stadium project in September 2022. The Bears announced plans to move away from their long-time lakeside home near downtown Chicago at Soldier Field to a site in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on the grounds of the former Arlington Park racetrack.
Since Warren was voted unanimously to replace long-time Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany in June 2019 — he is the first African-American to lead a Power Five conference — the Big Ten has had both challenges and triumphs in a rapidly changing college athletics landscape.
Warren took over as Big Ten commissioner officially in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic had a debilitating effect on college athletics.
Warren was criticized for the way he handled the 2020 football season, one deeply affected by COVID-19 restrictions. The Big Ten opted for a conference-only slate.
In December 2020, Warren controversially allowed Ohio State to play in the Big Ten football championship game ahead of Indiana -- even though the Buckeyes hadn’t played the agreed upon minimum amount of conference games to qualify for the game.
Recently, however, Warren has drawn praise for positioning the Big Ten at the forefront of both conference realignment and to maximize media rights deals.
In June, the Big Ten announced it would add Southern California and UCLA to make the league a 16-team, coast-to-coast conference.
The move shocked college athletics insiders and has since set off speculation on more possible additions to the Big Ten as well as the cascading effect it has on other conferences.
In August, the Big Ten signed a seven-year, $7 billion media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that begins in July 2023.
The Bears are seeking to replace long-time president Ted Phillips, who retired in the summer. The process to replace Phillips — the Bears are using a search firm — has been ongoing for several months. It is unknown who the other finalists for the position are.
