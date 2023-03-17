Unofficial results from the 67th annual Mercer County Bowling Association (MCBA) are as follows. Team Event: (1) Olympic Fun Center (2964), team members are Jacob Smith, Josh Smith, Dawn Smith and George Clark; (2) Dave VanOrd Memorial (2952), (3) The Smith Team (2940), (4) T&S (2898), (5) Johnson (2893).
Singles Event: (1) Michael Viezer (830), (2) Ryan Guthrie (814), (3) Rebecca Burdette (810), (4) Ron Merchant (810), and (5) Brian Geisel (800).
Doubles: (1) Mary Ann Summerville/Vanessa Chec (1631), (2) Brian Serafino/Jeff Fox (1551), (3) Darren McAninch/Rearick (1540), (4) Dodie Moss/George Moss (1520), and (5) George Moss/Mike Howard (1519).
All Events (Handicap): (1) George Moss (2374), (2) Chec (2349), (3) Viezer (2995), (4) Rearick (2294), and (5) Burdette (2269).
All Events Sweeper (Scratch): (1) Chec (2151), (2) Rearick (2132), (3) Bucky Buchanan (2059), (4) Brian Geisel (1956), and (5) Burton Stiles (1932).
Here are some additional notes on the tournament. For the second straight year, J&J Lanes (Mercer) won the bowling association Proprietor Cup. Team members were Jeremy Brown, Burton Stiles, Josh Toth, and Bucky Buchanan.
Winners of the youth scholarship awards were as follows. (1) Mike Foster (876-$200), (2) Adriana Peterson (765-$125), and Landon Fischer (763-$75). In the other division it was Garrett Bajkovich (781-$200), Christian Achenback (778-$125), and (3) Emerson Gothe-Dunn (766-$75).
There were two perfect games shot during the event. Jeremy Fraley (his third certified 300 game), and Ryan Guthrie Jr. (his first).
Vanessa Chec tied the County ladies record with a 782 series during doubles competition (236, 288, and 278) bowling with her mother, Mary Ann Summerville. She tied Stephanie Cooper, who shot 782 in 2015.
• Chris Noble was on a roller coaster ride, but he survived the ups and downs to win the March edition of the Reynolds TOC event. He ended the event with an 1143 total. George Rearick was second with 1120 while Brian Geisel finished third with 1106. Jim Wagner was fourth with 1105 while Justin Bowers was fifth with 1082.
Others who finished in the money included (6) Shawn Hoover (1076), (7) Mikhalia Hoover (1072), (8) Joe Difede/Jay Pierce/Matt Olson (1071), and (9) Ted Long (1063).
Noble began the event with a 254, but his 60 ppg. handicap gave him the lead with 312. Brian Geisel shot 300, but he only received seven pins handicap, so he was tied for second with Jay Pierce (scratch 282). After handicap, both had a 307 score. Mikhalia Hoover was third with 266/302 while Shawn Hoover was fourth with 300. Joe Gaydek was fifth with 290/291.
In the second game, Wagner shot 300 and moved from ninth to the lead with 610. Mikhalia Hoover (265) moved from fourth to second with 603. Tyler Tarr managed a 298 and jumped from eighth to third with 599. Todd Hogue (258) moved from 21st to fourth with a 588. Noble could only manage a 184 and he fell from first to fifth with a 588.
The third game saw Wagner shoot 231 to retain the lead with 863. Hogue (232) moved from fourth to second with 867. Mikhalia Hoover (202) fell from second to third with 841. Tom Gongloff (245) moved from 12th to fourth with 834. Rearick (278) moved from sixth to fifth with 830.
Going into the final game, there were only 58 pins (863-805) separating the top 10 bowlers. Noble saved his best for last and shot 278 to move from 10th to the winner’s circle with 1143. Rearick with a 290 moved from fifth to second and ended with 1120. Brian Geisel shot 300 and moved from 11th to third with 1106. Wagner (220) dropped out of the lead and finished fourth with 1105. Bowers, who shot 300 in the third game, shot a final game of 264 to finish fifth with 1082.
Handicap jackpots went to: Noble (314), (2) Wagner (322), (3) Ashleigh Evans (318), and (4) Noble (338). Scratch jackpots were won or shared by the following: Shawn Hoover, Brian Geisel (2) Wagner Rearick, Bowers, Ashleigh Evans, Long, Jeff Polick, Heather Ausier (All 300’s).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$300), (2nd-$180), (3rd-$140), (4th-$120), (5th-$100), (6th-$90), (7th-$80), (8th-$60, 9th and 10th-$60, 11th-$40.
• The following are the TOC finals qualifiers: Eric Mansfield, Hali Hoover, Brian Geisel, Todd Hogue, Ted Long, Tom Gongloff, Nick Webster, Keith Folk, Darren McAninch, Radar Heffern, Shawn Hoover, Brad Carroll, Donny Koewacich, Kevin Clark, Alex Hlumyk, Jim Wagner, Bill Johnson, Dave Kowalski, Bert McClellan, Ed Fisher, Jeremy Jancso, George Rearick, Mikhalia Hoover, Chris Noble, Mark Cherry, Shayne Remler, Justin Bowers, Joe Difede, Jay Pierce, Matt Olsen, Lizzie Cain, Jeremy Bowers, Alan Carpec, Adison Weldy, Ashleigh Evans, Jeff Polick, and Bill Daniels.
The finals are April 2. The entry fee of $35 must be prepaid in full by March 26. If the entry fee is not received by the deadline, the spot will be forfeited.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
