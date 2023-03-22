Logan Stewart, an 8th-grader at Reynolds, won the 13-14 division 125-pound title at the recent Keystone Wrestling Youth/Junior High state championships at IUP’s Kovalchick Convention Center.
He won by tech fall over Dominic Verticelli from Altoona, decisioned Logan Maurer of Cumberland Valley, 6-0, in the quarterfinals, posted a 4-2 win in overtime against Kai Vielma of Connellsville, and then captured the crown with a 5-3 decision over Lake Lehmen’s Thomas Schechterly.
This is Stewart’s second Keystone state title. His first was in 2021. He was also a PJW state runner-up this year and holds five PJW state medals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.