The 2022 track season went well for Reynolds’ Grace Bresnan.
The then-sophomore was the runner-up in the triple jump and finished sixth in the long jump at the Class 2A state track meet in Shippensburg.
Looking to improve, the Reynolds athlete put in the work in the offseason. She focused on strength training and drills to improve her jumps over the course of the summer.
“It wasn’t too intense, but it was enough to help me out in this new season,” the Reynolds junior said.
And the results are starting to show.
Most recently, Bresnan added two first-place finishes at Thursday’s Mercer County Invitational at Grove City’s Forker Field. She took the triple jump with a 36-5 and the long jump with a personal record of 18-0.
“I set the benchmarks pretty high for myself,” Bresnan said. “I’ve been training very hard over the summer, and I’ve been hoping to reach 37 (in the triple jump). I’m happy I finally reached that 18 today (in the long jump).”
With top finishes at the Mercer County Invite and City of Hermitage Invitational, she’s proven her abilities in two of the biggest meets in the area this season.
“I’m feeling pretty confident in my season,” Bresnan said. “The warm weather’s definitely helping. I have my friends by my side, my teammates always supporting me. It’s really helped my confidence this season.”
In comparison to last season, Bresnan is already ahead of the curve. She said her numbers during her opening meet of the season were on par with her performance in the fifth meet in 2022.
Bresnan is trying for a third straight trip to the state meet. She qualified and finished eighth as a freshman in the triple jump with a 36-0 1/4. She put posted a 37-2 1/4 in the event at state last season, and her eighth-place finish in the long jump resulted in a 17-4 1/4.
But before she starts thinking about Shippensburg, she has one more major meet on the schedule. She’ll look to continue her strong season in the District 10 Track and Field Championships. The district meet will be held May 20 at Slippery Rock University. Bresnan and the other field athletes will kick things off at 10 a.m.
Bresnan is the two-time defending district champion in the triple jump, and she took the long jump title last season.
“You have to have confidence in yourself,” Bresnan said. “You have to be able to help yourself do better, have the right mentality to do better and string together all these increasing performances so that you’re confident in yourself to make it to districts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.