Reynolds cross country competitors received awards at the annual banquet.
Those honored were:
Landen Reynolds (junior high most consistent runner)
Natalina Renio (junior high most consistent runner)
Carissa McDonald (junior high most improved runner)
Brianna Craig (junior high most promising runner)
Maggie O’Brien (most improved runner)
Theron O’Brien (most consistent runner)
Patrick Lee and Addison Coburn (Bob Brandt VFW Award winners)
Gerardo Hernandez (coaches choice award)
Cody Hart (most improved runner)
