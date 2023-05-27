PITTSFORD, N.Y. - A team of all seniors in Matt McBride, Jared Storm, Tyler Gill (Reynolds High) and Justin Knoch broke the Division III record in the 4x400-meter relay with a winning time of 3:07.24 in the NCAA Championships on Saturday.
The race came down to the wire as McBride got the best of Claremont-Mudd Scripps anchor overtaking him with 20 meters left. This is back-to-back outdoor titles for these men along with a second place at the Indoor National meet this year.
Not to be outdone, McBride flew around the track in the 400, breaking the school record in a time of 46.04 and finishing as national runner-up.
Storm battled on the track in the 200 picking up All-American honors with a sixth-place finish in 21.33.
Storm and Gill teamed up with seniors Tylir Shannon (Reynolds High) and Andrew McVicker to finish with All-American honors in the 4x100-meter relay with a fifth-place time of 40.84.
Mount Union finished sixth overall in the team scores with 25 points as MIT won the meet with a score of 60.5 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.