To say the Nov. Reynolds TOC qualifier was a shoot-out would be an understatement. The event produced eight 300 games, including two by Stephanie Cooper and three by Keith Folk.
However, after the final ball, Cooper was the event winner with an 1155. Nick Webster finished second with 1148, while Folk finished 3rd with 1133. Fourth place went to Darren McAninch (1096) ,while Radar Haffern and Shawn Hoover tied for fifth with 1094.
Others who finished in the money were (6th) Hali Hoover with 1089 and Donny Koewacich with 1077. The top five places advanced to the finals to be held on April 2, 2023.
The tournament got started with Bill Daniels taking the lead with 286/322. Chris Noble was second with 215/296. Steve Durst was third with 251/293. Cooper was fourth with 280/289, while Webster was fifth with 258/282.
The second game saw some changes in the standings. Noble shot 241 and took the lead with 618. Cooper shot the first of her 300s and moved from fourth to second with 598. Koewacich also shot 300 and he moved from seventh to third with 580.
Webster shot 263 and moved from fifth to fourth with 569. Shawn Hoover’s 300 catapulted him from 12th place to fifth with 563.
The third game saw Cooper shoot her second 300 game and she took the lead with 807. Heffern also shot 300 and he moved from ninth to second with 867. Webster’s 268 moved him to third with 861.
Folk, who began the event in 31st, shot a second 300 game that moved him into 11th and followed up with another 300 to move into fourth place with 833. Shawn Hoover shot 263 to remain fifth with 826.
In the fourth game, Cooper managed a 239 to hold on to the winner’s spot with an 1155. Webster shot 263 to narrow the lead to 7 pins, but it wasn’t enough and he finished second with 1148. Folk shot his third 300 game and he moved up from fourth to third with 1133.
McAninch shot 261 and moved from eighth to fourth place with 1096. Heffern fell from 300 to 202 and tied for fifth with Shawn Hoover (268) as both ended at 1094.
Handicap jackpots went to the following: Daniels (322), Noble (322), Heffern (325), and Folk (300). Scratch jackpots were won or shared by the following: Daniels (286), Shawn Hoover, Cooper (2) Koewacich, Folk (3), and Heffern (all 300s)
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$250), (2nd-$175), (3rd-$125), (4th-$110), (5th-$80-tie), (6th-$50), and (7th-$40).
The event attracted 49 bowlers. The next TOC qualifier will be held on Dec. 11.
• The results of the 2022 40 Frame Turkey Bowl that was held on Nov. 12 at Celebrity Bowl are as follows: (1), Mick Lilly 1204-$320, (2) Dan Lilly 1168- $240, (3) George Rearick 1166-$180, (4) Brian Blair 1124-$145, (5) Vanessa Chec 1107-$125, (6) Hali Hoover 1101-$105, (7) Mick Lilly and Rearick hit the “Big Whammy” (the last six strikes), and split $162. The event drew 54 entries.
The Mercer County Bowling Association (MCBA) will be sponsoring a mixed doubles tournament on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at J&J Lanes, 541 North Perry Highway, Mercer. Additional information will follow.
Old Style won the first section of the Clark House League that competes at Reynolds Lanes. They ended the section with 23 wins. Team members are Frank Kuncio, Ryan Meadors, Tim Cornelius Jr. and Gary Monilaw. USW finished second with 21½ wins, while Shenango finished third with 20.
Team highs are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Oompa Loompas 2520, team members are Lou Zalewski, John Laird, Jeff Fox, and Sonny Miller; (2) Old Style 2436, and (3) McGonigles (2430). Handicap series: (1) McGonigles (2916), team members are Norm Kolbrich, Rich Billioni, Jim Faylo, and Greg Yoursh; (2) Oompa Loompas (2907), and (3) X Men (2881).
Scratch game: (1) Oompa Loompas (934), (2) McGonigles (878), and (3) Old Style. Handicap game: (1) Oompa Loompas (1063), (2) McGonigles (1040), and (3) X Men (1010).
Individual highs go to the following. Scratch series: (1) Corey Sternthal (749), (2) Tom Mikulin (737), and (3) Tim Cornelius Jr. (737). Handicap series: (1) Billioni (844), (2) Zalewski (837), and (3) Sternthal (803).
Scratch game: (1) Sternthal (290), (2) Richy Thomas (269), and (3) Billioni (266). Handicap game: (1) Zalewski (322), (2-tie) Billioni and Sternthal (308), and (3) Thomas (304).
Tim Cornelius Jr. leads in average with 218.37. Yoursh is second with 218.13, Sternthal is third with 213 while Bragg is fourth with 209.
• The results of the Sunset Lanes Oct. Doubles 3x6x9 tournament that was held on Oct. 30 are as follows. The event drew 27 couples. After qualifying rounds, the event was cut to six teams. (1) Hali Hoover/Kalob Brown (507), (2) Richy Thomas/Ashytn Cupic (512), (3) Ed Fisher Jr./Chuck Burke (507), (4) Shane and Hunter Young (502), (5) Lou Hiner/Dee Hall (471), and (6) Ed Fisher Sr./Jerry Hawke (463).
With Hoover and Brown in the top spot, there was a stepladder final to determine who would bowl against them for the championship. In that game, Thomas /Cupic defeated Fisher Jr. and Burke, 543-483.
In the final match, Thomas/Cupic defeated Hoover/Brown, 509-481. In that game, Thomas shot 240 while Cupic managed a 182. Their handicap of 87 gave them their total of 509.
Hoover led her team with a 221, while Brown chipped in with a 168. Their handicap of 92 gave them their team total of 481.
After the stepladder finals, the final standings in the event were as follows: (1) Thomas/Cupic, (2) Hoover/Brown, (3) Fisher Jr./Burke,(483), (4) The Youngs, (5) Hiner/Hall, and (6) Fisher Sr./Hawke.
High game for the event went to Hiner with a 299. High series went to Welch with 965 and John Schell with 961.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
