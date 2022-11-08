Reynolds student Kennedy Unrue recently won her division at the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Wrestling Nationals at Hyvee Hall in Des Moines, Iowa.
Unrue is 12 and wrestling in the 6th-8th grade 105-pound weight class.
In her four matches, she recorded two pins, one of them in 40 seconds, a technical fall, and won another in overtime. Her opponents were from Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Missouri.
She attends Reynolds Elementary School and went with her wresting club — Camp Reynolds Wrestling Club (CRWC) in Transfer.
