Kennedy Unrue recently compete at the 14U National Dual Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
The Reynolds School District athlete went 7-1 in the freestyle in the 110-pound bracket. She also finished 7-1 in eight Greco-Roman matches for Pennsylvania.
Her team outscored their opponents 393-93 over eight freestyle rounds, beating Florida 44-19 in the finals.
This is the third year in a row PA 14U have won the championship for freestyle. PA also won the championships in the Greco-Roman division, outscoring opponents 407-93.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.