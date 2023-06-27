Unrue

Kennedy Unrue competes during the 14U National Dual Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

 Contributed

Kennedy Unrue recently compete at the 14U National Dual Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

The Reynolds School District athlete went 7-1 in the freestyle in the 110-pound bracket. She also finished 7-1 in eight Greco-Roman matches for Pennsylvania.

Her team outscored their opponents 393-93 over eight freestyle rounds, beating Florida 44-19 in the finals.

This is the third year in a row PA 14U have won the championship for freestyle. PA also won the championships in the Greco-Roman division, outscoring opponents 407-93.

Tags

Trending Video