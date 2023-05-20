When Mike Rhoades addressed the Penn State community in late March during his introductory press conference at the Bryce Jordan Center, the status of his newly inherited program’s roster remained in flux, with a handful of players in the NCAA transfer portal.
The 2023 Nittany Lions would already look different due to the departures of seniors Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk, Camren Wynter and Mikey Henn, four of whom were starters on last year’s 23-win NCAA Tournament team.
Less than a week after reaching the second round of the NCAA tournament, then-Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry departed for Notre Dame, which sparked an exodus to the NCAA transfer portal.
When Penn State formally introduced Rhoades as the 15th head coach in program history, five Nittany Lions with eligibility remained in the NCAA transfer portal: Dallion Johnson, Caleb Dorsey, Kebba Njie, Evan Mahaffey and Jameel Brown.
Brown withdrew from the portal last month. Johnson (Florida Gulf Coast University), Dorsey (William & Mary), Njie (Notre Dame) and Mahaffey (Ohio State) will resume their playing careers elsewhere.
Rhoades also contended with the de-commits from a heralded trio of 2022 signees who left in Shrewsberry's wake.
Rhoades’ roster restructure is now in full swing, as he’s added seven transfers and received a commitment from class of 2023 guard Bragi Gudmundsson.
“I do think we have some really good pieces,” Rhoades said this week on the College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein podcast. “Guys who can come here (and) they’re going to play right away. But I think they pick us up right away and get things going. We have really good balance so far. It’s creating some depth already, which is sometimes hard to do in your first year.”
The former Virginia Commonwealth University head coach turned to a pair of familiar faces to become his first transfer additions in Happy Valley. The program last month signed two former VCU guards in Ace Baldwin (6-foot-1) and Nick Kern Jr. (6-foot-6). Baldwin last season earned honors as the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Several days after officially adding Baldwin and Kern, Penn State nabbed 6-foot-7 combo forward Zach Hicks from Temple. Hicks, a Camden, New Jersey, native, has two years of eligibility.
Rhoades tapped into the ACC for his next transfer piece by adding former North Carolina guard Puff Johnson in a move that brought Johnson back to the Commonwealth. The 6-foot-8 wing was born in Pittsburgh and began his prep career at Moon Area High before finishing it in Phoenix, Arizona.
Following Johnson, Penn State’s roster for 2023 received an infusion of height by way of former Georgetown and Maryland center Qudus Wahab. The 6-foot-11 center played in 119 career games between his stops at Georgetown and Maryland.
The Nittany Lions laded their second in-state transfer earlier this month in former Lafayette forward Leo O’Boyle. The Scranton native is listed at 6-foot-7, and he joined Penn State as a grad transfer.
RayQuawndis Mitchell became the latest transfer to join Rhoades when the 6-foot-5 guard signed with the program earlier this month. Mitchell played at the University of Missouri-Kansas City last season and began his career at Idaho.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.