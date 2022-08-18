WASHINGTON, Pa. — Sent off the 1-9 favorite, Mac Deeno justified that support by cruising to victory for trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia on Thursday at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 9-year-old trotter took an $8,800 Conditioned event in 1:54.3. He’s now won 45 of 226 lifetime starts and banked $479,661 in the process.
Friday’s program features a pair of stakes for freshman colt and gelding pacers: a $160,618 Pennsylvania Sires Stake and a $60,000 PA Stallion Series event. On the wagering front, the card offers a $1,806.71 carryover in the Jackpot Pick 5 (race 4).
