WASHINGTON, Pa. — Making his career debut, Mantador rallied wide to spring a 35-1 surprise for trainer Hoye Rickert of Fredonia in Thursday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
Hoye Rickert and Pauline Rickert, also of Fredonia, own the 3-year-old gelding, who captured a $9,000 Conditioned Pace in 1:55.1.
Elsewhere on Thursday’s card, Sunberry Hanover, who had opened his career with 12 straight losses, got that elusive maiden-breaker in start 13 for owner Jarod Miller of Greenville. The 4-year-old gelding took a $9,000 Conditioned Trot in 1:57.4.
Live racing at The Meadows continues on Friday. First post is at 5:10 p.m.
