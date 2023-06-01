DUBLIN, Ohio — Davis Riley opened with a 67 at The Memorial to finish atop the leaderboard after the opening round for the second straight year. And that’s where the similarities end.
Riley birdied three of his last four holes Thursday afternoon when the turf was firm and the wind was swirling and the bad breaks led to big numbers, as Rory McIlroy found out.
Riley was in a six-way share of the lead last year. On Thursday, he led by one over Matt Wallace. Jordan Spieth was in the group at 69, ending his hopes for a bogey-free day by hitting into two bunkers on the 18th hole and saving bogey from the second one.
It was hot. It was hard. And at times it was tough to watch.
Chad Ramey hit four shots that went into the water on the ninth hole, which featured a front pin and a stream in front of the green. He made a 13, the highest score ever recorded on any of the holes at Muirfield Village.
He posted an 88, still shy of the record high score of 92 that Roger Maltbie shot in 1979 in a second round that featured 30 mph wind and a wind chill index of 13 degrees.
Dry and hot is the weather tournament founder Jack Nicklaus always wanted but rarely gets, and there were plenty of comparisons to a U.S. Open except for the generous fairways.
Defending champion Billy Horschel has been in a slump, and Muirfield Village was no place to try to snap out of that. Horschel had four 6s on his card of 84.
“My confidence is the lowest it’s been in my entire career. I think ever in my entire golf career,” Horschel said. “So it’s funny, as low as it feels, it feels like I’m not that far off at the same time. Which is insane to see when you see me shoot 84 today.”
Wallace, who needs a victory this week to avoid U.S. Open qualifying, posted his 68 in the morning before the wind and the temperatures picked up. Shane Lowry had five straight birdies in the morning in relatively calm conditions, but even he wasn’t immune to a fast golf course that could be punishing without notice.
McIlroy was 3 under for his round playing the 18th when his drive went right — not unusual for the shape of that hole — and was tumbling toward the sand until it stopped. That was very unusual. The ball was nearly belt-high and he could barely take a stance. He did his best to chop it out, and it just cleared the bunker into thick grass.
From there, his 9-iron caught a flyer and sailed over the green to the shaggy hill. His flop shot came out clunky and over the green and its front pin. His chip was weak. He missed the putt. And his triple bogey wiped out an otherwise good day.
Spieth almost was in that predicament. At least he was in the sand, but he hit a poor 7-iron that barely got out of the sand, just ahead of McIlroy’s ball. That turned out to be a break, because when Spieth saw that happened to McIlroy’s shot, he went down to a pitching wedge.
It was a flyer, but it at least took a short hop into the sand in front of the green. He came inches away from holing — as he did for birdie from the bunker on No. 10 — and got away with a bogey.
Mark Hubbard also was at 69 and reminded himself it was a very good score after his bogey-bogey-bogey finish.
“I guess on paper it wasn’t what I wanted, but I had 5-iron into 16, 7-wood into 17 and 4-iron into 18. Like that’s a little tough coming in there today,” Hubbard said. “So I told my caddie that’s the least mad I’m ever going to be bogeying the last three.”
Jon Rahm and Adam Scott were at 70 playing in the morning. Scottie Scheffler didn’t make a putt longer than 6 feet and shot 74. That was his highest opening round since Las Vegas in Oct. 2021.
The course average was 74, the highest for a first round at Muirfield Village since 2000. Eight players failed to break 80 — that doesn’t include Dylan Frittelli, who was 15 over through 14 holes when he withdrew with an illness.
Riley’s only bogey was nearly a superb par, from the back bunker on the 18th to 4 feet, but then he missed the putt. A very good round turned into a great one when he made a 12-foot birdie on the sixth, hit wedge to 4 feet on the par-5 seventh and finished with a 12-foot birdie on the ninth hole.
His description of the wedge at No. 7 illustrated the difficulty.
“I got 118 yards and I’m landing it 10 yards short of the pin, 30 feet short, and it’s skipping all the way there. And the wind was up,” Riley said. “This is probably one of the more difficult ones all year.”
––––––
The Memorial
At Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,571; Par: 72
1st Round
Davis Riley32-35—67
Matt Wallace31-37—68
Austin Eckroat35-34—69
Adam Hadwin36-33—69
Mark Hubbard32-37—69
David Lipsky34-35—69
Shane Lowry36-33—69
Jordan Spieth35-34—69
Danny Willett34-35—69
Wyndham Clark37-33—70
Sungjae Im33-37—70
Seamus Power34-36—70
Jon Rahm34-36—70
Patrick Rodgers32-38—70
Adam Scott33-37—70
Justin Suh36-34—70
Sam Bennett36-35—71
Sam Burns33-38—71
Patrick Cantlay36-35—71
Harris English35-36—71
Emiliano Grillo34-37—71
Tyrrell Hatton35-36—71
Garrick Higgo34-37—71
Viktor Hovland36-35—71
Si Woo Kim37-34—71
Denny McCarthy35-36—71
Keith Mitchell38-33—71
Taylor Montgomery35-36—71
Collin Morikawa34-37—71
Andrew Putnam34-37—71
Sam Ryder35-36—71
Sepp Straka35-36—71
Byeong Hun An35-37—72
Luke Donald34-38—72
Rickie Fowler36-36—72
Ben Griffin37-35—72
Kazuki Higa35-37—72
Lee Hodges35-37—72
Beau Hossler35-37—72
Stephan Jaeger35-37—72
Hideki Matsuyama35-37—72
Rory McIlroy34-38—72
Alex Noren35-37—72
Chez Reavie36-36—72
J.J. Spaun35-37—72
Sam Stevens36-36—72
Davis Thompson35-37—72
Christiaan Bezuidenhout36-37—73
Akshay Bhatia37-36—73
Joseph Bramlett35-38—73
Stewart Cink36-37—73
Thomas Detry36-37—73
Lanto Griffin35-38—73
Zach Johnson36-37—73
Luke List35-38—73
Matthew NeSmith36-37—73
Brandt Snedeker35-38—73
Ben Taylor36-37—73
Keegan Bradley35-39—74
Cameron Davis37-37—74
Lucas Glover37-37—74
Nick Hardy38-36—74
Russell Henley36-38—74
Tom Hoge35-39—74
Chris Kirk36-38—74
Trey Mullinax35-39—74
Aldrich Potgieter36-38—74
Aaron Rai35-39—74
Scottie Scheffler38-36—74
Brandon Wu33-41—74
Cameron Young38-36—74
Eric Cole37-38—75
Mackenzie Hughes37-38—75
Seonghyeon Kim37-38—75
Kevin Kisner33-42—75
Kyoung-Hoon Lee36-39—75
David Micheluzzi37-38—75
Adam Schenk41-34—75
Robby Shelton36-39—75
Justin Thomas35-40—75
Gary Woodland38-37—75
Joel Dahmen37-39—76
Jason Day39-37—76
Jason Dufner37-39—76
Matt Fitzpatrick40-36—76
Lucas Herbert38-38—76
Bo Hoag37-39—76
Kurt Kitayama36-40—76
Troy Merritt37-39—76
J.T. Poston37-39—76
Scott Stallings36-40—76
Sahith Theegala37-39—76
Corey Conners38-39—77
MJ Daffue37-40—77
Ryan Fox37-40—77
Chris Gotterup36-41—77
Brian Harman37-40—77
Nicolai Hojgaard38-39—77
Justin Lower37-40—77
William McGirt39-38—77
Taylor Pendrith37-40—77
Xander Schauffele39-38—77
Adam Svensson37-40—77
Nicolas Echavarria34-44—78
Will Gordon39-39—78
David Lingmerth41-37—78
Peter Malnati39-39—78
Tom Kim39-40—79
Matt Kuchar37-42—79
Kevin Streelman41-38—79
Brendon Todd38-41—79
Hayden Buckley40-40—80
Alex Smalley39-41—80
K.J. Choi43-38—81
Thriston Lawrence40-41—81
Adam Long43-38—81
Francesco Molinari41-40—81
Billy Horschel41-43—84
Chad Ramey47-41—88
Dylan FrittelliWD
