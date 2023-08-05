WASHINGTON, Pa. — Rocked N Loaded inherited the point when the leader broke stride and made the most of his good fortune, scoring for owner/trainer Andy Rickert of Fredonia in Saturday action at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
The 6-year-old gelding captured a $7,800 Conditioned Pace in 1:52.4.
Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday when the program features a $424.29 carryover in the Pick 5 (race 8). First post is 12:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.