SLIPPERY ROCK — Tyler Arblaster didn’t have much experience in the 100-meter dash. He’d only run the event a couple times in his life, but that didn’t stop him from putting up a solid time.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be an event that I would win or really stand out with,” Arblaster said. “There are a lot of really gifted kids in there, but I just wanted to run it to get some points for the team. And that was our big goal, to win today.”
Arblaster finished fourth in the 100 with a state-qualifying time of 11.26 seconds. He was one of the contributors as the Slippery Rock boys track and field team were once again the District 10 champions Saturday at Slippery Rock University.
Slippery Rock was the lone local team to win a district team championship. The Rockets finished with 101 points in Class 2A, with second place going to Harbor Creek with 67 points.
“To win it, you have to have those other guys. The guys getting points in the shot put, 4x800, great effort in the triple jump – we got second place by a guy who was seeded fifth (Dustin Joyce),” Slippery Rock head coach Tom Meling said. “It’s those other guys that get you over the hump. You can only do four events, so you need other guys to help out and pitch in, and they did today.”
Arblaster competed in four events for the Rockets — the 100, 200, 400 and the 4x400 relay. He qualified for state in all four events. In addition to his fourth-place finish in the 100, the junior Rocket posted a first-place finish in the 400 (50.90) and ran the anchor leg of the winning 1600 relay, which ran 3:29.97. The other members of the relay team were Sam Schwartz, Eli Anderson and Levi Prementine.
In the 200, Arblaster ran a 22.39 for second place behind Lakeview’s Danick Hinkson (22.37).
Prementine and Anderson also had a solid day for the Rockets. The duo ran the 110 hurdles, with Prementine winning the event with a 14.83 and Anderson coming in third with a 15.33.
They also competed in the 300 hurdles with a similar result. Prementine won with a 38.71, and Anderson was the runner-up with a 39.55. Prementine also won the long jump (22-10 1/4).
Dustin Joyce rounded out the top-two finishers for the Rockets. The sophomore finished second behind Commodore Perry’s Jack Thomas in the triple jump. Thomas won with an attempt of 43-11, and Joyce posted a 42-8.
“Our big goal at the end is going to Shippensburg next week and winning states,” Arblaster said.
BOYS
Staying in Class 2A, the Lakeview 4x400 relay team of Blake Skiles, Colson Jenkins, Ethan Williams and Hinkson had another close race with Reynolds.
The Sailors beat the Raiders at the county meet by 0.02 seconds, and it happened again. Lakeview took second to advance to state after running 3:30.91, just 0.02 seconds ahead of the Raiders.
The quartet of Sailors also advanced in the 4x100 relay. Lakeview ran a 44.19 in the 400 relay for a state-qualifying time and a third-place finish.
Despite not taking second in the 1600 relay, Reynolds will have a representative on the boys’ side. Haydin McLaughlin finished third in the 100 with a state-qualifying time of 11.23, and he advanced in the 200 after a fourth-place finish with a 22.75.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach won the pole vault title with a height of 14 feet, six inches.
In 3A, Luca Bertolasio will return to Shippensburg to defend his long jump championship from last season. The Hickory Hornet had an attempt of 22-1 1/2 to win the long jump.
Grove City’s MJ Pottinger advanced in two events. He took first in the 3200 with a 9:30.94, and he was the runner-up with a state-qualifying time of 4:21.47 in the 1600.
There was one more qualifier for the Eagles. The team of Trey Reznor, Joshua Jones, Mac Messer and Gage Probst won the 4x400 relay with a 3:33.22.
GIRLS
The 2A girls finished with the deepest set of qualifiers for local competitors. Twenty-three individuals or relay teams advanced to state on Saturday.
The race of the day was once again in the 4x400. Lakeview’s team of Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot, Kendall Emmert and Lydia Reed got the better of Greenville by 0.04 seconds for a photo finish.
Lakeview ran a 4:10.62 to beat Reese Risavi, Karis McElhaney, Josie Lewis and Peyton Davis’ 4:10.66.
Reed also advanced in the 200 (25.74) and the 400 (59.56) with first-place finishes. And fellow Sailor Erika McGowan qualified with a win in the pole vault (11-0) and a second-place finish in the high jump (5-0).
For Greenville, Maggie Goodlin won the shot put with a 36-7 3/4. It was a personal best for the sophomore as she punched her ticket to “The Ship.”
The Trojans’ 4x800 relay of Sarah Daly, Lewis, McElhaney and Davis ran a 9:58.78 to win the event. McElhaney will also run the 1600 after coming from behind on the final stretch to beat Mercer’s Willow Myers with a time of 5:16.82. Myers ran 5:17.80 to return to state.
Myers didn’t have much competition in the 3200, however. She won the event with an 11:14.95. Grove City’s Josie Jones took second with an 11:29.47.
Abbey Nichols and Rylee Gorrell will join Jones as Grove City representatives. Nichols won the 300 hurdles with a 47.42 and long jump (17-8 1/2) and Gorrell won the high jump with a 5-foot leap.
The Sharpsville 4x100 relay team of Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Riley Tighe and Tamya Hubbard continued to have a strong season. They ran a 50.46 for a qualifying time and a first-place finish. Tighe also won the 100 with a qualifying time of 12.69.
Sharon will have a couple athletes advancing to Shippensburg. Ondrea Young won the 100 hurdles (15.42) and took second in the 300 hurdles (47.59) despite her shoe being untied for half the race.
Senior Tiger Delani Berkson was the second Sharon athlete to advance. She was the runner-up in the discus with a 112-6.
A pair will also advance from Slippery Rock with Ava Reich and Natalie Double qualifying. They both took second in their events, with Double posting a 108-11 in the javelin and Reich running 16.25 in the 100 hurdles.
Grace Bresnan will return to the state meet to represent Reynolds. The junior jumper leaped 37-10 1/2 to win the D-10 title in the triple jump.
Wilmington will have one young athlete in Shippensburg. Freshman Maya Jeckavitch posted a state-qualifying time of 26.12 in the 200. It was good enough for third place.
In Class 3A, two Hickory Hornets advanced to the state meet.
Jessica Miklos was the first Hickory athlete to qualify on Saturday after a throw of 35-6 in the shot put, good enough for first place. She also won the discus with an attempt of 112-2.
“Today didn’t have the best conditions, but I was able to get some good throws out there,” Miklos said. “I’m really excited to have the chance to go to states.”
Freshman Josslyn Hancock won the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.8. She finished ahead of McDowell senior Dara Fallon (13.04) and teammate Cecilia Perman (13.39).
Note: Full results can be found at wolfcreektrackclub.com.
