The Slippery Rock High baseball team suffered an 11-0 loss in five innings to Cathedral Prep on Friday in the District 10 Class 4A semifinals at Mercyhurst University in Erie.
The Ramblers, the defending District 10 champions, have eliminated the Rockets from the postseason the past three seasons.
Cathedral Prep took a 5-0 lead in the second inning, went up 7-0 in the third, and tacked on four runs in the fourth en route to the win.
Slippery Rock was seeded fourth in the 4A playoff bracket while Cathedral Prep was the No. 1 seed.
Luke Costello and Andrew Malec combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Ramblers. Both pitchers struck out four batters and issued one walk. Costello pitched three innings while Malec closed it out.
Dylan Gordon (two innings), Sal Mineo (1 1/3), and Bryce Covert split time on the mound for Slippery Rock.
Gordon struck out two batters, issued no walks, and gave up five runs on four hits. Mineo fanned one, walked two, and allowed six runs on four hits. Covert had one strikeout, no walks, and gave up no hits.
Nick Jackson belted a grand slam for Cathedral Prep, Costello homered, singled, and had two RBIs, Jason Fultz doubled, singled, and drove in a run, Cole Constable ripped a double, and John Koshan was credited with an RBI.
Mineo singled in the first inning for Slippery Rock.
The Rockets advanced to Friday’s semifinals by beating Gen. McLane on Tuesday while the Ramblers defeated Corry.
Cathedral Prep advances to Monday’s championship game to play second-seeded Meadville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.