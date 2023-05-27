SHIPPENSBURG – A state championship is a place to showcase your talent. And Slippery Rock's Levi Prementine didn't miss his opportunity.
He claimed his second gold medal of the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday and the Slippery Rock boys finished as the Class 2A runner-ups.
Prementine ran 38.19 to claim the 300-meter hurdles. He also finished sixth in the 110 hurdles (14.74) and was a part of the Rockets' second-place 4x400 relay.
The Slippery Rock junior won the long jump on Friday, and he was the only local to win a gold medal at state.
"It feels great finally having all my hard work pay off," Prementine said. "Coming to states, getting two firsts, it feels amazing."
Slippery Rock amassed 40 points, falling just behind Danville's 45.
Prementine, Sam Schwartz, Tyler Arblaster and Eli Anderson were the runner-ups in the 4x400 after running a 3:24.72.
The rest of the Rockets showed up as well. Anderson was right behind Prementine in the 300 hurdles. He finished with a time of 38.35 for third place.
Arblaster took sixth in the 400 (50.19), and Dustin Joyce was 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 41-10 1/4.
"We're definitely a team to look out for next year because we're all juniors, so we're just gonna get better in the offseason," Prementine said.
GIRLS
Lakeview's Erika McGowan came in third in the pole vault after a long battle with Bermudian Springs' Lilyana Carlson and Trinity's Adeline Woodward. However, Carlson earned the win with a vault of 12 feet. McGowan reached 11-6.
Lydia Reed came in sixth in the Class 2A 400 with a time of 58.98. She joined Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot and Kendall Emmert to run the 4x400. The Sailors finished eighth with a 4:10.10.
Greenville's Maggie Goodlin finished fourth on the podium. She threw 37-3 1/4 in the 2A shot put.
The Greenville 4x800 relay team of Josie Lewis, Peyton Davis, Sarah Daly, and Karis McElhaney also came away with a medal. The Trojans won their heat with a 9:41.98, good for sixth place overall.
McElahaney also took sixth in the 800 with a 2:19.14.
"I think everyone's done so well," Goodlin said. "So happy our runners have done great. So happy everyone's done great. Everyone's had such a great season, and I'm proud to be a part of that."
Grove City's Abbey Nichols ran to a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles. She clocked a 46.38 to finish her high school career.
Sharon sophomore Ondrea Young finished sixth in the 100 hurdles with a 15.63. She was also seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.30).
Mercer senior Willow Myers took seventh in the 3200 to start the day. Myers ran an 11:07.77, and Grove Ciry's Josie Jones came in 11th with an 11:32.14.
On Friday, Myers also medaled in the 1600.
"Overall, I'm still really happy to go away with two medals, especially in an event that I only started running a year ago (in the 3200)," Myers said.
After competing in the 3A shot put on Friday, Hickory's Jessica Miklos took 20th in the discus. She posted a 98-9 during her second event of the two-day meet.
Reynolds' Grace Bresnan recorded a seventh-place finish with an attempt of 37 feet in the 2A triple jump.
BOYS
In Class 3A, Luca Bertolasio was unable to make it two gold medals in as many years. Last season's champ from Hickory took seventh in the long jump.
It was Bertolasio's first season competing in 3A, but he still recorded a 21-9, which came on his first attempt.
While Bertolasio was jumping, Grove City's MJ Pottinger was running the 3200. Pottinger clocked a 4:21.77 for 22nd place.
In Class 2A, Wilmington's Solomon Glavach failed to register a height in the pole vault.
Commodore Perry's Jack Thomas finished sixth in the triple jump at 43-8. The result already had Thomas, a junior, thinking about his training for next season.
"In the end, I'm glad I was able to get sixth and not seventh or eighth," Thomas said. "I'm ready to come back next year."
