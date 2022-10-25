MEADVILLE — Two local volleyball teams took the court on Monday at Meadville Area Senior High School. One walked away victorious. The other’s season came to an end.
Slippery Rock and Sharon competed in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A tournament. The Rockets took down Union City in straight sets. But the Tigers fell to Mercyhurst Prep 3-1.
The Rockets won 25-20, 25-15, 25-23. They will face top-seeded North East in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. A time and location have not been announced.
Slippery Rock (13-5) was in control for the first set. The Rockets jumped out to an early lead and used a balanced of inside and outside attacks to keep the pressure on the Bears.
Then things started to tighten up.
The second set saw the Bears put some early points on the board. But the Rockets didn’t panic. They regained possession after the early Union City scoring and stuck with the strategy for a 10-point win.
“Union City’s kind of the same exact team as us — scrappy, all over the floor, play to the last point,” Slippery Rock head coach Brandon Ferrier said. “I just told (the Rockets) to reel it back, play our game. Let the mistakes go to the other side instead of our side.”
However the Bears put even more pressure on the Rockets in the third set. They jumped out to an 8-2 lead, forcing the Rockets to play from behind.
The Rockets closed the gap to 18-17 in the third set. They eventually tied the set at 21 before taking a 23-21 lead, and later closing out the win.
“That (17th point) and the tying point was just the turnover for them,” Ferrier said. “That was the ignition to the car, starting it up and getting it rollin’ after that.”
The Rockets will face a familiar opponent in North East on Wednesday. The Rockets and Grape Pickers faced off in the tournament last season, but didn’t see each other this year.
“I look forward to getting right to work,” Ferrier said. “I’m going home, I’m going to figure stuff out.”
In the second match of the night, the Tigers lost to Mercyhurst Prep 19-25, 10-25, 25-23, 22-25.
KyKy Hasan had eight kills, eight blocks and eight digs to lead the Tigers (7-11). Jamoria Crumby had 13 assists and eight digs. Kylie Weirick finished with 10 assists. Cameryn Krecek recorded nine digs, Claire Bodien added eight and Amara Lopez had six. Ondrea Young finished with six kills.
Sharon had an uphill climb in the first round of the postseason. They came in as the 12th seed, the lowest in the bracket, and they lacked playoff experience.
The Tigers didn’t have much playing experience to fall back on either since they didn’t have a senior on this year’s roster.
That inexperience showed at times during the first two sets.
Sharon jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, but the fifth-seeded Lakers came back. The first set was tied at 17 before Mercyhurst went on a run to take the opening frame.
The Lakers held the momentum after the break and controlled the second set from the beginning. They raced out to an early lead and the Tigers didn’t get many opportunities to maintain possession.
“Taking over the program, (the players) didn’t know how to close the sets,” Sharon head coach Stephanie Huska said. “They didn’t know how to win games, learning what those strides are — especially with these younger players — learning to close out sets, when it’s crunch time what to do.”
But the Tigers fought their way through the third frame to extend the match. The Lakers held an early 7-4 lead in the period, but Sharon managed to tie the score at 8.
From that point on, the set saw points swinging back and forth. Mercyhurst Prep held a slim 23-21 lead before the Tigers took the final four points and the set.
The fourth set saw another tight stretch as the score was tied at 10. The Tigers got a little breathing room when they took a 14-11 lead, but the Lakers closed the gap.
The Tigers held a 22-19 lead in the set before the Lakers scored the final six points to claim the fourth set and win the match, ending the Tigers’ season.
It was a year of growth for the Tigers. Sharon had three wins in the previous two seasons but put together a seven-win year in 2022.
“Starting off freshman year winning no games, last year winning three and making it to playoffs this year is just insane,” Weirick said. “It’s so nice being a part of a growing program. It just makes it that much bittersweet.”
Huska said the progress from the players was a byproduct of the work they put in during the offseason. The summer was filled with camps and learning what it takes to compete with playoff-caliber programs.
The Tigers coach said the next step is to get the players more comfortable in those tight competitions against quality opponents. The Tigers recently took Oil City to five sets. Now Huska wants to see the players learn from their new experience in the D-10 playoffs and improve in 2023.
“Really I think it comes down to more reps, the discipline on what has to go on in practice to close out those sets,” Huska said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.